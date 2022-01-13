Log in
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Announcement

01/13/2022 | 01:32am EST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Announcement

13.01.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Announcement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands present across Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2021. The trading update is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 13 January 2022

 


13.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1268153

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1268153  13.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268153&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
