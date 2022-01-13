Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Announcement

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Announcement Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands present across Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2021. The trading update is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu). Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Stellenbosch, 13 January 2022

