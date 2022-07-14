Log in
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
2.480 ZAR   -3.50%
01:32aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : PEPCO GROUP – Quarter 3 Trading Announcement
EQ
07/13STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Analyst Day
PU
07/13STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Analyst Day
EQ
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP – Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

07/14/2022 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP – Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

14.07.2022 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEPCO GROUP – Quarter 3 Trading Announcement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (“Steinhoff” and with its subsidiaries, the “Group”).

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff’s subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released a trading update for the third financial quarter ending 30 June 2022. The trading update is available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 14 July 2022

 

 


14.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1397625

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1397625  14.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1397625&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 193 M - -
Net income 2021 -974 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 489 M 620 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 90 731
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
David Pauker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-50.60%620
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.31%11 201
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-24.14%8 823
RH-51.21%6 454
DUNELM GROUP PLC-43.52%1 909
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-21.55%729