    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('Pepkor') - Voluntary announcement

02/03/2022 | 12:21am EST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('Pepkor') - Voluntary announcement

03.02.2022 / 06:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("Pepkor") - Voluntary announcement
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders of Steinhoff and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to Pepkor's voluntary announcement: ACQUISITION OF A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN GRUPO AVENIDA S.A., A BRAZILIAN VALUE RETAIL GROUP, published today. Pepkor is a subsidiary of Steinhoff. Copies of the documents are available on Pepkor's website www.pepkor.co.za.

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 3 February 2022

 


03.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1276050

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1276050  03.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276050&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 193 M 10 520 M 10 520 M
Net income 2021 -974 M -1 115 M -1 115 M
Net Debt 2021 10 288 M 11 773 M 11 773 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 091 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 90 731
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
David Pauker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-8.57%1 248
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.67%16 149
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-4.47%11 787
RH-26.04%8 510
DUNELM GROUP PLC-7.60%3 645
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412