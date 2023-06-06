Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
0.2300 ZAR   -4.17%
01:31aSteinhoff International Holdings N.v. : Pepco Group – Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023
EQ
06/05Steinhoff International's Unit Forecasts Lower Fiscal H1 EPS
MT
06/02Steinhoff International Holdings N.v. : Date confirmation hearing
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group – Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

06/06/2023 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group – Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

06.06.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Pepco Group – Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (“Steinhoff” and with its subsidiaries, the “Group”).

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff’s subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today reported interim financial results for the six-months ended 31 March 2023.

Details of the results, and further information on Pepco Group, are available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

 

Stellenbosch, 6 June 2023

 

 


06.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1649895

 
End of News EQS News Service

1649895  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649895&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
01:31aSteinhoff International Holdings N.v : Pepco Group – Interim Results for the six-mon..
EQ
06/05Steinhoff International's Unit Forecasts Lower Fiscal H1 EPS
MT
06/02Steinhoff International Holdings N.v : Date confirmation hearing
EQ
06/02Dutch Court Rejects Appointment of Restructuring Expert at Steinhoff International
MT
06/01S.African retailer Steinhoff seeks court approval for debt restructuring
RE
06/01Steinhoff International Holdings N.v : Appointment of restructuring expert rejected
EQ
06/01Steinhoff Seeks Dutch Court Confirmation for Debt Restructuring Plan
MT
06/01Steinhoff International Holdings N.v : Filing of request for confirmation, publication of ..
EQ
05/30Steinhoff International Holdings N.v :
EQ
05/29South African rand flat after last week's record low
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 333 M 11 069 M 11 069 M
Net income 2022 -917 M -982 M -982 M
Net Debt 2022 12 427 M 13 312 M 13 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,1 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 94 754
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Director-Operations
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Hugo Anton Nelson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-54.90%50
WESFARMERS LIMITED4.12%35 914
FIVE BELOW, INC.4.56%10 161
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.69%8 321
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-12.97%6 991
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.75.00%6 461
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer