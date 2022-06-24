Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
2.860 ZAR   +4.38%
04:06aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Unaudited results for the six months ended 31 march 2022
PU
04:01aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report
EQ
06/09STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Pepco Group – Interim Results For The Six-Months Ended 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report

06/24/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report

24.06.2022 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the “Company” and with its subsidiaries the “Group”)

The Company has today published its unaudited Half-Year Report, including the Condensed Financial Statements, for the six months ended 31 March 2022. This report is available on the Company’s website http://steinhoffinternational.com/ and will also be available on the JSE’s website at: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2022/jse/isse/snhe/HY2022.pdf

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 24 June 2022
 


24.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1382921

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1382921  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382921&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
04:06aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Unaudited results for the six months ended 31 march 2022
PU
04:01aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Publication of 2022 Half-Year Report
EQ
06/09STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Pepco Group – Interim Results For The Six-Months Ended 3..
PU
06/09STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Pepco Group – Interim Results for the six-mon..
EQ
06/01STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Disclosure Of Substantial Holding Notification
PU
05/27STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Interim results for pepkor holdings limited (?pepko..
EQ
05/23STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Update on forensic report ruling
EQ
05/20Factbox-Who is Stuart Machin, M&S's new CEO?
RE
05/20Steinhoff Facing $3.4 Billion of Shareholder Claims From 2017 Accounting Fraud
MT
05/20STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ? global settlement update
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 193 M 9 667 M 9 667 M
Net income 2021 -974 M -1 024 M -1 024 M
Net Debt 2021 10 288 M 10 818 M 10 818 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 719 M 756 M 756 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 90 731
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,86
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
David Pauker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-43.03%724
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.72%10 156
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-29.14%8 241
RH-52.11%6 103
DUNELM GROUP PLC-42.03%1 985
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-22.29%742