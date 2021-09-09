Log in
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS

09/09/2021 | 11:06am EDT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS

09.09.2021 / 17:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL") provide the following update on the resumption of the meeting of the s155 SIHPL Contractual Claimants.

In accordance with the Order of the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa dated 5 September 2021 under case number 15157/2021, and at the request and on behalf of the Chair of the Meetings, the Company advises that the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants under the s155 Proposal will resume at 14:00 (SAST) on Friday 10 September 2021.

The resumed meeting will be conducted electronically in the same manner in which the adjourned meeting had been conducted, and all instructions regarding participation and voting at the meeting remain valid, including log-in credentials previously distributed to participants, as well as the link (and associated Meeting ID) to the live webcast.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa
9 September 2021
 


09.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1232477

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1232477  09.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232477&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
