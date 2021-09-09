DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS



09.09.2021

RESUMPTION OF MEETING OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") and Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL") provide the following update on the resumption of the meeting of the s155 SIHPL Contractual Claimants.

In accordance with the Order of the Western Cape Division of the High Court of South Africa dated 5 September 2021 under case number 15157/2021, and at the request and on behalf of the Chair of the Meetings, the Company advises that the Meeting of the Contractual Claimants under the s155 Proposal will resume at 14:00 (SAST) on Friday 10 September 2021.

The resumed meeting will be conducted electronically in the same manner in which the adjourned meeting had been conducted, and all instructions regarding participation and voting at the meeting remain valid, including log-in credentials previously distributed to participants, as well as the link (and associated Meeting ID) to the live webcast.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

9 September 2021

