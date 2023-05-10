Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-08
0.2300 ZAR   -8.00%
10:16aSteinhoff International Holdings N.v. : Voting forms and start voting period
EQ
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digital...
MS
05/09Weak Chinese Trade Data, US Inflation Focus Drag South African Shares Lower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : VOTING FORMS AND START VOTING PERIOD

05/10/2023 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : VOTING FORMS AND START VOTING PERIOD

10.05.2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. – VOTING FORMS AND START VOTING PERIOD

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") will today make available the voting forms for the SIHNV Shareholders, Secured Intra-Group Creditors and Unsecured Intra-Group Creditors in connection with its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) (“WHOA Restructuring Plan”).

The voting forms will be made available:

  • to the SIHNV Shareholders: by publication on www.steinhoffinternational.com (the “SIHNV Shareholder Voting Form”);
  • to the Secured Intra-Group Creditors and Unsecured Intra-Group Creditors: through SIHNV directly; and
  • to the Affected CPU Creditors: by the launch of the Consent Request. As contemplated in the WHOA Restructuring Plan, the Affected CPU Creditors are invited to vote through submission with their relevant Steinhoff Agent of a response form scheduled to the Consent Request. The Consent Request will be launched substantially in the form attached as Schedule 10 (Draft Consent Request) to the WHOA Restructuring Plan.

Each Restructuring Plan Stakeholder shall be admitted to vote on the WHOA Restructuring Plan for the (nominal) amount of the SIHNV Shares or Allowed Claim it holds on the Voting Record Date, which is today 10 May 2023 (23:59 CET).

The Restructuring Plan Stakeholders can cast a vote in relation to the WHOA Restructuring Plan from 00:01 CET on Thursday 11 May 2023 until 23:59 CET on Wednesday 24 May 2023.

The Restructuring Plan Stakeholders can cast a vote by completing the voting form applicable to the Class they belong to in accordance with the instructions set out in the applicable voting notice attached as Schedule 7 (Voting Instructions) to the WHOA Restructuring Plan and separately available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. Further details on how to cast a vote are set out in Clause 5 (Voting Procedure and Voting Record Date) of the WHOA Restructuring Plan.

Important note to SIHNV Shareholders

In response to feedback from SIHNV Shareholders, the voting procedure for Securities traded on the FSE has been updated:

  • the statement confirming their holding of Securities may be submitted in either the English or German language; and
  • the email address that SIHNV Shareholders may use to cast their vote (by completing the SIHNV Shareholder Voting Form in accordance with the instructions set out in the voting notice for SIHNV Shareholders) is now whoaregistration@computershare.nl. The voting notice for SIHNV Shareholders has been updated accordingly and is available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

The updated WHOA Restructuring Plan, together with other relevant documents, is available on www.steinhoffinternational.com. Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the WHOA Restructuring Plan.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

10 May 2023

 


10.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1629591

 
End of News EQS News Service

1629591  10.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629591&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
10:16aSteinhoff International Holdings N.v : Voting forms and start voting period
EQ
05/09Global markets live: Lucid, Under Armour, Coty, PayPal, Western Digi..
MS
05/09Weak Chinese Trade Data, US Inflation Focus Drag South African Shares Lower
MT
05/09Steinhoff International Holdings N.v :
EQ
05/09The market in "wait-and-see" mode
MS
05/09Steinhoff to Sell Majority-owned Mattress Firm to Tempur Sealy in $4 Billion Deal
MT
05/09Tempur Sealy to acquire Mattress Firm in $4 billion deal
RE
05/09Steinhoff International Holdings N.v :
EQ
05/08Steinhoff International Holdings N.v : Srf distribution update
EQ
05/04South African Shares Tumble Amid Continued Business Activity Slump
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 333 M 11 321 M 11 321 M
Net income 2022 -917 M -1 005 M -1 005 M
Net Debt 2022 12 427 M 13 616 M 13 616 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,8 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 94 754
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Director-Operations
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Hugo Anton Nelson Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-54.90%52
WESFARMERS LIMITED11.85%39 326
FIVE BELOW, INC.12.55%11 079
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.87%8 232
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-1.08%8 178
ZHEJIANG CHINA COMMODITIES CITY GROUP CO., LTD.89.69%7 879
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer