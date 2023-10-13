EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: CONFIRMATION OF LIQUIDATION

13.10.2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The liquidators of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (a liquidated entity) (“SIHNV”) hereby confirm that the liquidation of SIHNV has been completed. SIHNV and its shares have now ceased to exist.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited will now take the necessary measures to implement the de-listing in accordance with the timelines communicated previously.

Stellenbosch
13 October 2023
 

13.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1748629

 
End of News EQS News Service

1748629  13.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1748629&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp