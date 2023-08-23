EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie: SHAREHOLDER CVR RECORD DATE AND REGISTRATION



23.08.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SHAREHOLDER CVR RECORD DATE AND REGISTRATION

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie (“SIHNV” or the “Company”) provides the following update regarding the shareholder Contingent Value Right (“CVR”) Record Date and the registration process. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement will have the meaning assigned to them in the CVR Deed Poll available on the Company’s website (the “CVR Deed”).

Shareholder CVR Record Date

The Company, together with Steinhoff Topco B.V., hereby notifies shareholders that the CVR Record Date for shareholders is Thursday, 31 August 2023.

Last day of trading for Securities held on the FSE

The date on which beneficiaries of Securities listed on the FSE must be recorded as such in the register of PLC Nominees (Pty) Limited to register for CVR’s is the Record Date. Any transaction in Securities traded on the FSE must be concluded prior to the close of trading on Tuesday 29 August 2023 to ensure these transactions are settled on the Record Date.

Last day of trading for Sharesheld on the JSE

The date on which holders of Securities traded on the JSE must be recorded as such in the securities register maintained by the Company’s transfer secretaries (Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited) to be eligible to register for CVR’s is the Record Date. Accordingly, the last day to trade in Securities traded on the JSE to ensure these transactions are settled on the Record Date and are recorded in such register is Monday 28 August 2023.

Registration instructions

Shareholders may register for CVRs using the online portal available at www.snh-cvr-registration.com from 1 September 2023 until 1 March 2024.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 23 August 2023