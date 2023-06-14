Advanced search
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
0.2200 ZAR    0.00%
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : – CONFIRMATION HEARING

06/14/2023 | 05:01am EDT
EQS-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : – CONFIRMATION HEARING

14.06.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. – CONFIRMATION HEARING

As Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV") announced on 2 June 2023, the hearing regarding the confirmation (homologatie) (the “Confirmation Hearing”) of its Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) (“WHOA Restructuring Plan”) will take place on Thursday 15 June 2023 at 10:00 CET.

SIHNV announces that in accordance with the applicable national procedural rules for WHOA court cases (landelijk procesreglement WHOA zaken rechtbanken) the statements of views submitted by interested parties have been made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

The additional exhibits that SIHNV submitted with the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands (the “Court”) in connection with its petition to request confirmation of the WHOA Restructuring Plan have also been made available on its website.

At the instruction of the Court, SIHNV announces that each Restructuring Plan Stakeholder (as defined in the WHOA Restructuring Plan) can virtually attend the Confirmation Hearing via the following link provided by the Court: https://www.rechtspraak.nl/Organisatie-en-contact/Organisatie/Rechtbanken/Rechtbank-Amsterdam/Nieuws/Paginas/Livestream-Whoa-procedure-Steinhoff-International-Holdings-NV.aspx. At the Court’s direction, this link allows viewing only and does not allow Restructuring Plan Stakeholders to participate in the Confirmation Hearing. Registered Restructuring Plan Stakeholders will either attend in person or can virtually participate in the Confirmation Hearing via a separate link provide to them by the Court.

Further updates and information will be made available on www.steinhoffinternational.com.

SIHNV has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, South Africa

14 June  2023

 

 


