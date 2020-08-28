Steinhoff International N : Annual general meeting presentation

STEINHOFF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PRESENTATION
28 AUGUST 2020
Agenda
|
1.
|
Opening: Welcome and introduction
|
Moira Moses
|
2.
|
Presentation to shareholders
|
Louis du Preez
|
3.
|
Shareholder Q&A
|
Moira Moses
4. Annual Reporting 2019
|
4.1
|
2019 Annual Report
|
Moira Moses
|
4.2
|
Remuneration Report
|
Moira Moses
|
4.3
|
Dutch Corporate Governance Code
|
Moira Moses
|
4.4 Policy on profits and reserves
|
Theodore de Klerk
|
4.5
|
Adoption of the 2019 Financial Statements
|
Alex Watson
5. Remuneration
|
|
5.1
|
Remuneration Policy - Managing Directors
|
Hugo Nelson
|
|
5.2
|
Remuneration Policy - Supervisory Directors
|
Hugo Nelson
|
|
5.3
|
Supervisory Directors' remuneration
|
Hugo Nelson
|
6.
|
Amendment of the Company's articles of association
|
Peter Wakkie
|
7.
|
Capital Reduction
|
Theodore de Klerk
|
8.
|
Authorisation of the Management Board to acquire Shares
|
Theodore de Klerk
|
9.
|
Appointment of the statutory audit firm - 2020 and 2021
|
Alex Watson
|
10.
|
Any other business
|
Moira Moses
|
11.
|
Closing
|
Moira Moses
1. OPENING: WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION
MOIRA MOSES
2. PRESENTATION TO SHAREHOLDERS (discussion item)
LOUIS DU PREEZ
Group CEO
-
Presentation to Shareholders
|
•
|
Progress made
|
Louis du Preez
|
• 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Half-year Report
|
Theodore de Klerk
|
•
|
Statutory Auditor - Mazars
|
Onno Opzitter
|
•
|
Strategy and management focus
|
Louis du Preez
-
CVA implemented on 13 August 2019
-
Various asset disposals concluded
-
2019 Annual Report released
-
2020 Half-Year Report released
-
COVID-19pandemic and business response
-
Proposed settlement of litigation claims
THEODORE DE KLERK
Group CFO
Financial reporting - process
-
Significant Group activity
-
-
Discontinued operations
-
Subsequent events period
-
Asset disposals
-
Refinancing implementation
-
New Group structure post CVA
-
-
Assets / Liabilities moved to Newcos
-
Governance structures / people
-
Reporting requirements
-
Audit process
-
-
Change of auditor (Mazars appointed November 2019)
-
Weekly work streams
-
Technical analysis
-
Audit committee oversight
-
COVID-19challenges
Financial reporting - events
-
CVA becoming effective
-
Refinancing of Mattress Firm
-
Conforama Refinance
-
Discontinued Operations
-
-
Numerous entities
-
Significant disclosure
-
IFRS
-
-
Change in accounting policy - adopted IFRS 9
-
New and amended standards
-
IFRS 16 - estimated impact calculated and disclosed
-
Going Concern
-
-
Assessment made during June 2020
-
Assumptions made re:
-
-
Litigation
-
Debt facilities
-
Taxation
-
COVID-19impact
-
Consolidation decisions
-
-
Presentation of liabilities
2019 Financial year - subsidiary disposals or held-for-sale assets
-
Change in segmental reporting from 7 to 6 continuing segments
-
Disposals in 2019
|
POCO
|
Properties - Africa
|
Steinpol
|
Hemisphere
|
KAP
|
ABRA
|
Unitrans
|
|
• Other Corporate activity
|
|
Mattress Firm
|
Conforama restructure
|
Pepkor Africa
|
Pepco Group
|
Campion
|
|
• Disposals finalised post 2019
|
|
Blue Group (Bensons, Harveys)
|
Conforama France
|
Greenlit Brands (General Merchandise)
|
Conforama Switzerland
|
Sherwood Bedding
|
Segmental Revenue
- from continuing operations
|
Segmental Revenue from continuing operations
|
H12020
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
€m
|
€m
|
€m
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pepco Group
|
1 905
|
3 420
|
3 049
|
|
|
|
|
Pepkor Africa
|
2 261
|
4 307
|
4 126
|
|
|
|
|
Conforama
|
1 666
|
3 417
|
3 402
|
|
|
|
|
Greenlit Brands
|
315
|
658
|
648
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
91
|
187
|
209
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and treasury services
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Total segmental revenue from continuing operations
|
6 241
|
11 992
|
11 435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mattress Firm (equity accounted)
|
1 430
|
2 686
|
2 660
|
|
|
|
Segmental EBITDA
-
from continuing operations
|
Segmental EBITDA from continuing operations
|
H12020
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
(before IFRS 16 adoption, and excluding exceptional items)
|
€m
|
€m
|
€m
|
|
|
|
|
Pepco Group
|
151
|
326
|
243
|
|
|
|
|
Pepkor Africa
|
251
|
496
|
489
|
|
|
|
|
Conforama
|
(23)
|
42
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
Greenlit Brands
|
(31)
|
21
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
(3)
|
(8)
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and treasury services
|
20
|
(86)
|
(23)
|
|
|
|
|
Total segmental EBITDA from continuing operations
|
365
|
791
|
771
|
|
|
|
Consolidated debt position
|
|
H12020
|
FY2019
|
|
€m
|
€m
|
|
|
|
Total SEAG debt (Steenbok Lux Finco 2)
|
6 019
|
5 884
|
|
|
|
New Lux Finco 2 First Lien Loan
|
2 001
|
2 075
|
New Lux Finco 2 Second Lien Loan
|
4 018
|
3 809
|
|
|
|
Total SFHG debt (Steenbok Lux Finco 1)
|
3 142
|
2 989
|
|
|
|
New Lux Finco 1 21/22 Loan
|
1 866
|
1 775
|
|
|
|
New Lux Finco 1 23 Loan
|
1 276
|
1 214
|
|
|
|
Total SEAG and SFHG debt
|
9 161
|
8 873
|
|
|
|
Hemisphere
|
294
|
361
|
|
|
|
Total
|
9 455
|
9 234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opco debt
|
1 765
|
1 822
|
|
|
|
SINVH Group
|
278
|
314
|
|
|
|
Total borrowings
|
11 498
|
11 370
|
|
|
Professional fees
|
Legal fees
|
Financial advisors
|
Other
|
Group restructure
|
Group restructure (incl. taxation)
|
Accounting support
|
Litigation (inbound / outbound)
|
Transaction advice
|
Recruitment
|
Settlement proposal
|
Settlement proposal
|
Forensic
|
Transaction agreements
|
|
|
Governance structures
|
|
|
Regulatory interactions &
|
|
|
compliance
|
|
|
Advisory fees
|
H12020
|
FY2019
|
FY2018
|
€m
|
€m
|
€m
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total advisory fees
|
58
|
158
|
117
|
|
|
|
|
Company advisory fees
|
35
|
75
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
Creditor advisory fees
|
21
|
67
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
Forensic investigation and technical accounting support
|
2
|
16
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit fees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit fees
|
8
|
27
|
28
|
|
|
|
-
Audit opinion
-
-
Three types of modified opinions: qualified; adverse; and disclaimer
-
The Group received a "disclaimer"
-
-
Exceptional circumstances
-
Number of uncertainties
-
The reasons noted in the 2019 Annual Report were:
-
-
Litigation
-
Taxation
-
Conforama ownership
-
Conforama audit evidence
-
Foreign currency translation reserve
-
Going concern
-
Emphasis of matter:
-
-
Control conclusions
-
CPU valuation in separate AFS
Share Capital
Agenda Items 6, 7 and 8)
-
Proposal to partially amend the Company's articles of association
-
-
Decreasing the authorised capital of the Company
-
Pursuant to Dutch law, authorised capital may not exceed five times the aggregate nominal value of the issued capital
-
The authorised capital reduced to:
-
-
two hundred million euro (€200,000,000)(from €215,000,000)
-
sixteen billion (16 bn) Ordinary Shares (from 17.5 bn)
-
four billion (4 bn) Preference Shares (unchanged)
-
nominal value remains one euro cent (€0.01) each
-
Proposal to reduce the capital of the Company by cancelling Shares held by the Company
-
-
Cancel 40,118,093 Shares, currently held by the Company
-
Proposal to authorise the Management Board to acquire Shares
-
-
Ordinary Shares,
-
acquired from subsidiaries of the Company only, and
-
up to a maximum of 121,267,595 Ordinary Shares
FEEDBACK FROM MAZARS ACCOUNTANTS N.V.
ONNO OPZITTER
STRATEGY AND MANAGEMENT FOCUS
LOUIS DU PREEZ
Group CEO
-
Supervisory Board comprising 7 independent directors
-
Manage Steinhoff N.V. as a global holding company, with investments in a diverse range of retailers
-
Implemented the Remediation Plan
-
-
Ensuring appropriate governance
-
Transparent reporting
-
Co-operatingwith regulators and enforcement agencies
-
Revised and updated regulations, policies and documentation
Overview of Litigation Claims
-
Complex legal claims and litigation proceedings in excess of €7 billion
-
Deteriorating financial position following:
-
-
COVID-19restrictions
-
Deteriorating ZAR / EUR exchange rate
-
Proposed settlement in the best interests of the Group's stakeholders
-
No admission of liability
-
Nature of claims:
-
-
Market purchase claimants
-
Contractual claimants
-
Affecting both SIHNV and SIHPL
Proposed Settlement - Benefits
-
Settle and remove uncertainty for all parties, including:
-
-
Shareholders
-
Financial creditors
-
Litigants
-
Management
-
Avoid expensive, lengthy and unpredictable court processes
-
Allow management to focus on the businesses
-
Allow management to focus on step 3 - reduce debt and finance costs
Proposed Settlement - Details
-
Market purchase claimants
-
-
c. €266 million
-
50% in cash; 50% in PPH shares @R15/share
-
No lock-up
-
Allocation methodology proposed by the Company as set out in the term sheet
-
SIHNV contractual claims
-
-
c. €104 million
-
Same relative rate as per MPC's
-
50% in cash; 50% in PPH shares @R15/share
-
No lock-up
-
SIHPL contractual claims
-
-
c. €76 million (excl. Thibault and Wiesfam)
-
c. €406 million Thibault and Wiesfam
-
Thibault and Wiesfam at a lower rate
-
50% in cash; 50% in PPH shares @R15/share
-
180-daylock-up on PPH shares
-
BVI and Cronje & Others 100% PPH shares @R13.5/share and 3-yearlock-up
Proposed Settlement - Timeline
-
Considering implementation options:
-
-
Suspension of proceedings - Netherlands
-
Section 155 compromise - South Africa
-
Both processes would run in parallel
-
Expected to take 4 - 6 months to finalise
-
Initial payment shortly thereafter
Key management focus
|
Step 1: ✓
|
|
Step 2: in progress
|
|
Step 3:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Creditors
|
Manage litigation risk
|
Restructure Group
|
arrangement
|
(investigate possible
|
with a view to
|
(CVAs implemented
|
solutions and
|
reducing debt and
|
on 13 August 2019)
|
implement)
|
financing costs
Provide support to regulators and enforcement agencies
2. QUESTIONS RECEIVED IN ADVANCE
LOUIS DU PREEZ
Group CEO
3. SHAREHOLDER Q&A (discussion item)
MOIRA MOSES
4. ANNUAL REPORTING 2019
MOIRA MOSES
|
4.1
|
2019 Annual Report (discussion item)
|
Moira Moses
|
4.2
|
Remuneration Report (voting item)
|
Moira Moses
|
4.3
|
Dutch Corporate Governance Code (discussion item)
|
Moira Moses
|
4.4
|
Policy on profits and reserves (discussion item)
|
Theodore de Klerk
|
4.5
|
Adoption of the 2019 Financial Statements (voting item)
|
Alex Watson
4. ANNUAL REPORTING 2019 - Questions
MOIRA MOSES
5. REMUNERATION
HUGO NELSON
|
5.1
|
Remuneration Policy - Managing Directors (voting item)
|
Hugo Nelson
|
5.2
|
Remuneration Policy - Supervisory Directors (voting item)
|
Hugo Nelson
|
5.3
|
Supervisory Directors' remuneration (voting item)
|
Hugo Nelson
5. REMUNERATION - Questions
MOIRA MOSES
6. ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (voting item)
PETER WAKKIE
6. ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION - Questions
MOIRA MOSES
7. CAPITAL REDUCTION (voting item)
THEODORE DE KLERK
7. CAPITAL REDUCTION - Questions
MOIRA MOSES
8. AUTHORITY TO ACQUIRE SHARES (voting item)
THEODORE DE KLERK
8. AUTHORITY TO BUY SHARES - Questions
MOIRA MOSES
9. APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDIT FIRM (voting item)
ALEX WATSON
9. APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDIT FIRM - Questions
MOIRA MOSES
10. ANY OTHER BUSINESS
MOIRA MOSES
10. ANY OTHER BUSINESS - Questions
MOIRA MOSES
Disclaimer
Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:03:05 UTC