STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
Steinhoff International N : Annual general meeting presentation

08/28/2020 | 07:04am EDT

STEINHOFF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PRESENTATION

28 AUGUST 2020

Agenda

1.

Opening: Welcome and introduction

Moira Moses

2.

Presentation to shareholders

Louis du Preez

3.

Shareholder Q&A

Moira Moses

4. Annual Reporting 2019

4.1

2019 Annual Report

Moira Moses

4.2

Remuneration Report

Moira Moses

4.3

Dutch Corporate Governance Code

Moira Moses

4.4 Policy on profits and reserves

Theodore de Klerk

4.5

Adoption of the 2019 Financial Statements

Alex Watson

5. Remuneration

5.1

Remuneration Policy - Managing Directors

Hugo Nelson

5.2

Remuneration Policy - Supervisory Directors

Hugo Nelson

5.3

Supervisory Directors' remuneration

Hugo Nelson

6.

Amendment of the Company's articles of association

Peter Wakkie

7.

Capital Reduction

Theodore de Klerk

8.

Authorisation of the Management Board to acquire Shares

Theodore de Klerk

9.

Appointment of the statutory audit firm - 2020 and 2021

Alex Watson

10.

Any other business

Moira Moses

11.

Closing

Moira Moses

3

1. OPENING: WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION

MOIRA MOSES

2. PRESENTATION TO SHAREHOLDERS (discussion item)

LOUIS DU PREEZ

Group CEO

  • Presentation to Shareholders

Progress made

Louis du Preez

• 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Half-year Report

Theodore de Klerk

Statutory Auditor - Mazars

Onno Opzitter

Strategy and management focus

Louis du Preez

6

Progress made

  • CVA implemented on 13 August 2019
  • Various asset disposals concluded
  • 2019 Annual Report released
  • 2020 Half-Year Report released
  • COVID-19pandemic and business response
  • Proposed settlement of litigation claims

7

THEODORE DE KLERK

Group CFO

Financial reporting - process

  • Significant Group activity
    • Discontinued operations
    • Subsequent events period
    • Asset disposals
    • Refinancing implementation
  • New Group structure post CVA
    • Assets / Liabilities moved to Newcos
    • Governance structures / people
    • Reporting requirements
  • Audit process
    • Change of auditor (Mazars appointed November 2019)
    • Weekly work streams
    • Technical analysis
    • Audit committee oversight
    • COVID-19challenges

9

Financial reporting - events

  • CVA becoming effective
  • Refinancing of Mattress Firm
  • Conforama Refinance
  • Discontinued Operations
    • Numerous entities
    • Significant disclosure
  • IFRS
    • Change in accounting policy - adopted IFRS 9
    • New and amended standards
    • IFRS 16 - estimated impact calculated and disclosed

10

Judgements

  • Going Concern
    • Assessment made during June 2020
    • Assumptions made re:
      • Litigation
      • Debt facilities
      • Taxation
      • COVID-19impact
  • Consolidation decisions
    • Newco 3
    • Conforama
  • Presentation of liabilities

11

2019 Financial year - subsidiary disposals or held-for-sale assets

  • Change in segmental reporting from 7 to 6 continuing segments
  • Disposals in 2019

POCO

Properties - Africa

Steinpol

Hemisphere

KAP

ABRA

Unitrans

• Other Corporate activity

Mattress Firm

Conforama restructure

Pepkor Africa

Pepco Group

Campion

• Disposals finalised post 2019

Blue Group (Bensons, Harveys)

Conforama France

Greenlit Brands (General Merchandise)

Conforama Switzerland

Sherwood Bedding

12

Segmental Revenue

- from continuing operations

Segmental Revenue from continuing operations

H12020

FY2019

FY2018

€m

€m

€m

Pepco Group

1 905

3 420

3 049

Pepkor Africa

2 261

4 307

4 126

Conforama

1 666

3 417

3 402

Greenlit Brands

315

658

648

Other

91

187

209

Corporate and treasury services

3

3

1

Total segmental revenue from continuing operations

6 241

11 992

11 435

Mattress Firm (equity accounted)

1 430

2 686

2 660

13

Segmental EBITDA

  • from continuing operations

Segmental EBITDA from continuing operations

H12020

FY2019

FY2018

(before IFRS 16 adoption, and excluding exceptional items)

€m

€m

€m

Pepco Group

151

326

243

Pepkor Africa

251

496

489

Conforama

(23)

42

32

Greenlit Brands

(31)

21

36

Other

(3)

(8)

(6)

Corporate and treasury services

20

(86)

(23)

Total segmental EBITDA from continuing operations

365

791

771

14

Consolidated debt position

H12020

FY2019

€m

€m

Total SEAG debt (Steenbok Lux Finco 2)

6 019

5 884

New Lux Finco 2 First Lien Loan

2 001

2 075

New Lux Finco 2 Second Lien Loan

4 018

3 809

Total SFHG debt (Steenbok Lux Finco 1)

3 142

2 989

New Lux Finco 1 21/22 Loan

1 866

1 775

New Lux Finco 1 23 Loan

1 276

1 214

Total SEAG and SFHG debt

9 161

8 873

Hemisphere

294

361

Total

9 455

9 234

Opco debt

1 765

1 822

SINVH Group

278

314

Total borrowings

11 498

11 370

15

Professional fees

Legal fees

Financial advisors

Other

Group restructure

Group restructure (incl. taxation)

Accounting support

Litigation (inbound / outbound)

Transaction advice

Recruitment

Settlement proposal

Settlement proposal

Forensic

Transaction agreements

Governance structures

Regulatory interactions &

compliance

Advisory fees

H12020

FY2019

FY2018

€m

€m

€m

Total advisory fees

58

158

117

Company advisory fees

35

75

50

Creditor advisory fees

21

67

43

Forensic investigation and technical accounting support

2

16

24

Audit fees

Audit fees

8

27

28

16

Financial reporting

  • Audit opinion
    • Three types of modified opinions: qualified; adverse; and disclaimer
    • The Group received a "disclaimer"
      • Exceptional circumstances
      • Number of uncertainties
    • The reasons noted in the 2019 Annual Report were:
      • Litigation
      • Taxation
      • Conforama ownership
      • Conforama audit evidence
      • Foreign currency translation reserve
      • Going concern
    • Emphasis of matter:
      • Control conclusions
      • CPU valuation in separate AFS

17

Share Capital

Agenda Items 6, 7 and 8)

  1. Proposal to partially amend the Company's articles of association
    • Decreasing the authorised capital of the Company
    • Pursuant to Dutch law, authorised capital may not exceed five times the aggregate nominal value of the issued capital
    • The authorised capital reduced to:
      • two hundred million euro (€200,000,000)(from €215,000,000)
      • sixteen billion (16 bn) Ordinary Shares (from 17.5 bn)
      • four billion (4 bn) Preference Shares (unchanged)
      • nominal value remains one euro cent (€0.01) each
  3. Proposal to reduce the capital of the Company by cancelling Shares held by the Company
    • Cancel 40,118,093 Shares, currently held by the Company
  5. Proposal to authorise the Management Board to acquire Shares
    • Ordinary Shares,
    • acquired from subsidiaries of the Company only, and
    • up to a maximum of 121,267,595 Ordinary Shares

18

FEEDBACK FROM MAZARS ACCOUNTANTS N.V.

ONNO OPZITTER

STRATEGY AND MANAGEMENT FOCUS

LOUIS DU PREEZ

Group CEO

Governance

  • Supervisory Board comprising 7 independent directors
  • Manage Steinhoff N.V. as a global holding company, with investments in a diverse range of retailers
  • Implemented the Remediation Plan
    • Ensuring appropriate governance
    • Transparent reporting
    • Co-operatingwith regulators and enforcement agencies
  • Revised and updated regulations, policies and documentation

21

Overview of Litigation Claims

  • Complex legal claims and litigation proceedings in excess of €7 billion
  • Deteriorating financial position following:
    • COVID-19restrictions
    • Deteriorating ZAR / EUR exchange rate
  • Proposed settlement in the best interests of the Group's stakeholders
  • No admission of liability
  • Nature of claims:
    • Market purchase claimants
    • Contractual claimants
  • Affecting both SIHNV and SIHPL

22

Proposed Settlement - Benefits

  • Settle and remove uncertainty for all parties, including:
    • Shareholders
    • Financial creditors
    • Litigants
    • Management
  • Avoid expensive, lengthy and unpredictable court processes
  • Allow management to focus on the businesses
  • Allow management to focus on step 3 - reduce debt and finance costs

23

Proposed Settlement - Details

  • Market purchase claimants
    • c. €266 million
    • 50% in cash; 50% in PPH shares @R15/share
    • No lock-up
    • Allocation methodology proposed by the Company as set out in the term sheet
  • SIHNV contractual claims
    • c. €104 million
    • Same relative rate as per MPC's
    • 50% in cash; 50% in PPH shares @R15/share
    • No lock-up
  • SIHPL contractual claims
    • c. €76 million (excl. Thibault and Wiesfam)
    • c. €406 million Thibault and Wiesfam
    • Thibault and Wiesfam at a lower rate
    • 50% in cash; 50% in PPH shares @R15/share
    • 180-daylock-up on PPH shares
    • BVI and Cronje & Others 100% PPH shares @R13.5/share and 3-yearlock-up

24

Proposed Settlement - Timeline

  • Considering implementation options:
    • Suspension of proceedings - Netherlands
    • Section 155 compromise - South Africa
  • Both processes would run in parallel
  • Expected to take 4 - 6 months to finalise
  • Initial payment shortly thereafter

25

Key management focus

Step 1:

Step 2: in progress

Step 3:

Creditors

Manage litigation risk

Restructure Group

arrangement

(investigate possible

with a view to

(CVAs implemented

solutions and

reducing debt and

on 13 August 2019)

implement)

financing costs

Provide support to regulators and enforcement agencies

26

2. QUESTIONS RECEIVED IN ADVANCE

LOUIS DU PREEZ

Group CEO

3. SHAREHOLDER Q&A (discussion item)

MOIRA MOSES

4. ANNUAL REPORTING 2019

MOIRA MOSES

4. Annual Reporting 2019

4.1

2019 Annual Report (discussion item)

Moira Moses

4.2

Remuneration Report (voting item)

Moira Moses

4.3

Dutch Corporate Governance Code (discussion item)

Moira Moses

4.4

Policy on profits and reserves (discussion item)

Theodore de Klerk

4.5

Adoption of the 2019 Financial Statements (voting item)

Alex Watson

30

4. ANNUAL REPORTING 2019 - Questions

MOIRA MOSES

5. REMUNERATION

HUGO NELSON

5. Remuneration

5.1

Remuneration Policy - Managing Directors (voting item)

Hugo Nelson

5.2

Remuneration Policy - Supervisory Directors (voting item)

Hugo Nelson

5.3

Supervisory Directors' remuneration (voting item)

Hugo Nelson

33

5. REMUNERATION - Questions

MOIRA MOSES

6. ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (voting item)

PETER WAKKIE

6. ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION - Questions

MOIRA MOSES

7. CAPITAL REDUCTION (voting item)

THEODORE DE KLERK

7. CAPITAL REDUCTION - Questions

MOIRA MOSES

8. AUTHORITY TO ACQUIRE SHARES (voting item)

THEODORE DE KLERK

8. AUTHORITY TO BUY SHARES - Questions

MOIRA MOSES

9. APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDIT FIRM (voting item)

ALEX WATSON

9. APPOINTMENT OF STATUTORY AUDIT FIRM - Questions

MOIRA MOSES

10. ANY OTHER BUSINESS

MOIRA MOSES

10. ANY OTHER BUSINESS - Questions

MOIRA MOSES

11. CLOSING

MOIRA MOSES

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2019 11 992 M 14 280 M 14 280 M
Net income 2019 -1 622 M -1 931 M -1 931 M
Net Debt 2019 9 397 M 11 190 M 11 190 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 200 M 236 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.15.48%236
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.87%23 629
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.34.75%7 090
RH52.84%6 295
DUNELM GROUP PLC20.33%3 712
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-31.16%1 478
