Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-18
3.000 ZAR   +2.74%
04:55aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Disclosure Of Director's Shareholding Notifications
PU
04:27aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Disclosure of director's shareholding notifications
EQ
03/28STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Results Of The General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steinhoff International N : Disclosure Of Director's Shareholding Notifications

04/20/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH

ISIN: NL0011375019

DISCLOSURE OF DIRECTOR'S SHAREHOLDING NOTIFICATIONS Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company")

As announced by the Company on 25 February 2022, the conditional share awards that were granted to the Company's managing directors on 26 November 2021 and the number of which was adjusted effective as of 15 February 2022, remained subject to approval from the Company's general meeting of shareholders and the outcome of a performance assessment at the end of the performance period.

In the proposed remuneration policy for the Company's managing directors that was attached to the notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 March 2022 (the "AGM") as Appendix 7, it was stated that if the proposed share plan was not approved, equity awards would automatically become awards in the form of phantom shares.

At the AGM the amended share plan was not approved by the requisite simple majority as 49.49% of the votes were cast in favour and 51.51% of the votes were cast against. As a result, the condition of obtaining approval from the Company's general meeting of shareholders is no longer capable of being fulfilled. In accordance with their terms, the conditional share awards that were granted to the Company's managing directors have therefore automatically become conditional equity awards in the form of phantom shares. Apart from that change the number of awards and other conditions remain unchanged.

The Company is voluntarily informing the market that, following the voting results of the AGM, each of its managing directors has made a notification to the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets) related to the conditional award of shares in Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. as set out below.

Date of transaction:

25 March 2022

Person obliged to notify:

Louis J. du Preez

Issuing institution:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce

63570173

Place of residence:

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Position before transaction

Type of share

Issuing institution

Number of shares

Number of votes

Ordinary

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

5,165

5,165

Conditional share award

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

7,316,589

0.00

Changes

Type of share

Issuing institution

Number of shares

Value per stock

Number of votes

Discretionary management mandate

Conditional share award

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

-7,316,589

0.00

0.00

No

Position after transaction

Type of share

Issuing institution

Number of shares

Number of votes

Ordinary

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

5,165

5,165

Conditional share award

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

0.00*

0.00

The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/bestuurders-commissarissen/details?id=122282

* In conclusion, Mr. Du Preez is now entitled to 7,316,589 conditional equity awards in the form of phantom shares, which are not notifiable to the AFM.

Date of transaction:

25 March 2022

Person obliged to notify:

Theodore L. de Klerk

Issuing institution:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce

63570173

Place of residence:

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Position before transaction

Type of share

Issuing institution

Number of shares

Number of votes

Ordinary

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

194,270

194,270

Conditional share award

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

6,345,011

0.00

Changes

Type of share

Issuing institution

Number of shares

Value per stock

Number of votes

Discretionary management mandate

Conditional share award

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

-6,345,011

0.00

0.00

No

Position after transaction

Type of share

Issuing institution

Number of shares

Number of votes

Ordinary

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

194,270

194,270

Conditional share award

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

0.00**

0.00

The above notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/bestuurders-commissarissen/details?id=122283

** In conclusion, Mr. De Klerk is now entitled to 6,345,011 conditional equity awards in the form of phantom shares, which are not notifiable to the AFM.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 20 April 2022

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
04:55aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Disclosure Of Director's Shareholding Notifications
PU
04:27aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Disclosure of director's shareholding notifications
EQ
03/28STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Results Of The General Meeting
PU
03/25STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Results of the general meeting
EQ
03/25STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/25EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for Modest Gains as Market Unease Continues
DJ
03/23Steinhoff Settlement Approval A Big Win For Investors
AQ
03/09GLASS LEWIS ESG CONTROVERSY ALERT : Steinhoff International
MT
02/25STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Disclosure of director's shareholding notifications
EQ
02/25STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 193 M 9 923 M 9 923 M
Net income 2021 -974 M -1 051 M -1 051 M
Net Debt 2021 10 288 M 11 105 M 11 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 784 M 847 M 847 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 90 731
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
David Pauker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-40.24%847
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.05%11 941
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-16.48%10 532
RH-34.99%8 565
DUNELM GROUP PLC-23.97%2 762
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412