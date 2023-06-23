STEINHOFF
INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
UNAUDITED
RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
Message from the Management Board
Management Board Responsibility Statement
Financial and Business Review
Geographical Footprint
Investment Review
Condensed Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements
Annexures
MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
Dear Stakeholders,
The past 5.5 years, since the events of December 2017, have been tough for the Group in many aspects. Aside from the work required to return some value to injured shareholders through the litigation settlement payments, the Group faced a number of challenges, including regulatory investigations, significant litigation, challenging operational hurdles and constrained cash flow. In addition, a global pandemic and deteriorating economics were added into the mix.
Despite these headwinds there have been a number of significant achievements over this period including significant governance enhancements, asset and property sales, debt repayments of
c. €2.7 billion, OpCos improvements and decentralised funding structures were implemented for these companies.
- Through the CVA, implemented in August 2019, the Group Services' Debt was restructured and stabilised, giving the Group breathing space to focus on the many other challenges;
- We have co-operated with many regulators and enforcement agencies;
- The Global Litigation Settlement, concluded in February 2022, resolved the ongoing threat of litigation against the Group; and
- During the 2021 financial year the remaining operating companies performed well as the world emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and the businesses benefited from their product and target market focus.
The global macroeconomic environment changed significantly during the 2022 financial year, and the Steinhoff Group was impacted along with most other businesses, and more specifically retailers. The economic impact on capital markets meant that company valuations reduced, the availability of capital evaporated, and the cost of capital increased significantly.
As a result, during the Reporting Period the remaining challenges were accelerated and elevated. The Company entered into the framework Support Agreement with some of its major lenders. Steinhoff released details of the proposed Transaction on 15 and
16 December 2022. This was done following the assessment by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, after taking financial and legal advice, that the value of the Group's assets was less than the value of its liabilities and that no other alternatives were available prior to the Group Services' Debt maturity date of 30 June 2023, and this position was expected to remain so up to 30 June 2023. This outcome was deemed, by both boards unanimously, to be in the best interests of the Company. Detailed explanations were released to explain the position to all affected parties. With effect from
1 October 2022 the Group's financial reporting status changed to that of an investment entity as explained in the basis of preparation.
Information in relation to the Transaction was provided throughout the 2022 Annual Report, including a statement that implementation would result in:
- the creation of a stable platform across the Group to optimise the orderly, expeditious and value-enhancing monetisation of assets;
- achieving the consents necessary to extend the maturity of the Group Services' Debt from the current maturity date of
30 June 2023 to at least 30 June 2026;
- significant changes to equity voting and economic rights, the provision for a solvent burial regime; and
- is expected to result in the delisting of the Company.
In preparation for the Annual General Meeting, held as a hybrid meeting on 22 March 2023, a detailed circular to shareholders was issued on 8 February 2023 and more than 70 questions from various shareholders were answered via the website. The meeting recorded the highest shareholder participation (42%) in recent years with 39% of shareholders represented or present at the meeting supporting the proposals and 61% voting against them.
With the maturity date of the Group Services' Debt approaching, Steinhoff's Management Board and Supervisory Board resolved, on
28 March 2023, to initiate a Dutch law restructuring plan (akkoord) to implement its proposed Transaction. A Restructuring Plan was issued and affected stakeholders voted during May 2023. On 30 May 2023, the Company announced that three of the four stakeholder groups unanimously supported the proposal while the shareholder class was split with almost 90% of the votes rejecting it.
On 31 May 2023, Steinhoff filed a request with the District Court of Amsterdam to confirm the Restructuring Plan and the hearing took place on 15 June 2023. On 21 June 2023 the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, confirmed (gehomologeerd) the WHOA Restructuring Plan. Steinhoff and its subsidiaries will now proceed to implement the WHOA Restructuring Plan which is expected to close on or before 30 June 2023.
OUTLOOK
The aim remains to implement the Transaction to ensure that the objectives set out in the Dutch Restructuring Plan can be achieved for the benefit of all stakeholders.
APPRECIATION
We continue to owe our thanks to many organisations, teams and individuals for their continued hard work and commitment to the Steinhoff Group.
L.J. (Louis) du Preez
T.L. (Theodore) de Klerk
Chief executive officer
Chief financial officer
23 June 2023
S T E I N H O F F I N T E R N AT I O N A L H O L D I N G S N . V. • UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
MANAGEMENT BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
INTRODUCTION
The Management Board comments on the results for the six months ended 31 March 2023 of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V., a public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, having its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with its principal place of business at Building B2, Vineyard Office Park, Cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road, Stellenbosch 7600, South Africa, registered with the Trade Register in the Netherlands under number 63570173, LEI code 724500PSNX8EVPOZ1M58 and has tax residency in South Africa (the "Company"). The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited in South Africa.
The 2023 Half-year Report consists of this Responsibility Statement, the Financial and Business Review, the Investment Review and the 2023 Condensed Financial Statements.
CHANGE IN INVESTMENT ENTITY STATUS
With effect from 1 October 2022, the Group's status changed to that of an Investment Entity as defined in IFRS 10: Consolidated Financial Statements and detailed in the Basis of Preparation of the 2023 Condensed Financial Statements. Such change required the Group to cease consolidating its subsidiaries (other than Service Entities) and to instead carry its investments at fair value, with subsequent changes in fair value being recognised in profit or loss. IFRS does not allow for such changes to be applied retrospectively and accordingly the Group's 2023 Condensed Financial Statements have been prepared on a materially different basis compared to those of previous years.
MANAGEMENT BOARD STATEMENT
The Management Board draws specific attention to the going concern assessment set out in the Basis of Preparation of the 2023 Condensed Financial Statements in which a number of facts have been detailed, including:
- The confirmation of the Restructuring Plan by the Dutch court on
21 June 2023;
- Maturity Extension;
- Equity Reorganisation; and
- Group Services cash resources.
Based on these facts, and with the District Court of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, confirming (gehomologeerd) the WHOA Restructuring Plan, the Management Board has not adopted the going concern basis for the preparation of the financial reporting of the 2023 Condensed Financial Statements. IFRS does not provide definitive guidance when the going concern basis is not appropriate. There is also no general dispensation from the measurement, recognition and disclosure requirements of IFRS if an entity is not expected to continue as a going concern. As a result, the Management Board has deemed it appropriate to continue to recognise and measure all assets and liabilities in terms of the applicable IFRS standards as at the Reporting Date.
The Management Board has discussed the above opinions and conclusions with the Audit and Risk Committee, and the Supervisory Board.
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
As required pursuant to section 5:25d paragraph 2(c) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act, each of the Managing Directors hereby confirms that as far as each of them is aware:
- subject to the judgements and estimates set out in the Basis of Preparation, the 2023 Condensed Financial Statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the enterprises jointly included in the consolidation; and
- the 2023 Half-year Management Report gives a true and fair view of the position as at the Reporting Date, the state of affairs during the Reporting Period of the Company and of the enterprises connected with it whose data is included in the 2023 Condensed Financial Statements and the Management Report describes the substantial risks with which the Company is being confronted.
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
The Management Board
L.J. (Louis) du Preez
T.L. (Theodore) de Klerk
Chief executive officer
Chief financial officer
23 June 2023
S T E I N H O F F I N T E R N AT I O N A L H O L D I N G S N . V. • UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS REVIEW
INTRODUCTION
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. is a public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap) incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, with its corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and its principal place of business at Building B2, Vineyard Office Park, Cnr Adam Tas & Devon Valley Road, Stellenbosch 7600, South Africa. The Company is registered with the Trade Register in the Netherlands under number 63570173, LEI code 724500PSNX8EVPOZ1M58 and has tax residency in South Africa. The Company has a primary listing on the FSE in Germany and a secondary listing on the JSE in South Africa.
Steinhoff is an investment entity with underlying investments operating in retail businesses that are based in Africa, Australasia, Europe and the United States of America.
As announced on 15 and 16 December 2022, Steinhoff entered into a Support Agreement with its largest Financial Creditors and released details of the proposed Transaction, including the terms of the Maturity Extension which is expected to result in the delisting of the Company. The Transaction was ultimately subject to a Dutch WHOA as explained in the WHOA Restructuring Plan.
This Financial and Business Review covers the six-month period ended 31 March 2023 and also addresses the material events subsequent to the Reporting Date and up to the authorisation date of this 2023 Half-year Report. The 2023 Half-year Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The Group's status changed to that of an Investment Entity, as defined in IFRS 10: Consolidated Financial Statements, during the Reporting Period as detailed in the Basis of Preparation in the 2023 Condensed Financial Statements. While Steinhoff's focus on value preservation for its stakeholders has not changed, entering into the Support Agreement in order to implement the Transaction, as explained throughout this report, necessitated the Group reassessing its Investment Entity status in terms of IFRS, whereby it was determined that it became an Investment Entity with effect from
1 October 2022. As a result of the change in Investment Entity status, the Group's 2023 Condensed Financial Statements prepared under IFRS cannot be compared to those of previous periods.
Stakeholders have been kept informed by regular announcements released through the formal stock exchange channels. All announcements can be found on the Steinhoff website: www.steinhoffinternational.com/sens.php.
INVESTMENT ENTITY CLASSIFICATION
Under IFRS, entities are required to review their status as Investment Entities when there are changes to any of the elements that form the definition of an Investment Entity or the typical features of such an entity. The assessment of whether the Group meets the definition of an Investment Entity involves significant judgement, as it requires an evaluation of the Group's purpose, investment strategy, and ownership structure. The purpose of Investment Entity accounting is to provide relevant information to users whose returns are based on future capital appreciation and investment income.
The Group has concluded that it meets these characteristics of an Investment Entity as required by IFRS 10: Consolidated Financial Statements. The judgement applied in assessing the Group's Investment Entity classification has been disclosed in the basis of preparation to the 2023 Condensed Financial Statements. The Group has also disclosed the impact of the deemed disposal
of its subsidiaries, as well as the fair value of its investments in subsidiaries and associates as at the date of transition to Investment Entity status. It is management's view that Investment Entity accounting will provide the most relevant and reliable information as required by IAS 1: Presentation of Financial Statements.
The below entities in the Group have been identified to meet the classification as investment entities. These entities are:
- Steinhoff (or the New Topco to be introduced with the Equity Reorganisation);
- Ainsley Holdings - containing Pepkor Holdings;
- Newco 6 - primarily Mattress Firm;
- Ibex (Europe) - including Pepco Group;
- APAC Holdco - predominantly Greenlit Brands; and
- Mons Bella - invested in Bud (formerly IEP);
collectively referred to as the "Target Entities".
S T E I N H O F F I N T E R N AT I O N A L H O L D I N G S N . V. • UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2023
