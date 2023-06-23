Dear Stakeholders,

The past 5.5 years, since the events of December 2017, have been tough for the Group in many aspects. Aside from the work required to return some value to injured shareholders through the litigation settlement payments, the Group faced a number of challenges, including regulatory investigations, significant litigation, challenging operational hurdles and constrained cash flow. In addition, a global pandemic and deteriorating economics were added into the mix.

Despite these headwinds there have been a number of significant achievements over this period including significant governance enhancements, asset and property sales, debt repayments of

c. €2.7 billion, OpCos improvements and decentralised funding structures were implemented for these companies.

Through the CVA, implemented in August 2019, the Group Services' Debt was restructured and stabilised, giving the Group breathing space to focus on the many other challenges;

co-operated with many regulators and enforcement agencies; The Global Litigation Settlement, concluded in February 2022, resolved the ongoing threat of litigation against the Group; and

During the 2021 financial year the remaining operating companies performed well as the world emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and the businesses benefited from their product and target market focus.

The global macroeconomic environment changed significantly during the 2022 financial year, and the Steinhoff Group was impacted along with most other businesses, and more specifically retailers. The economic impact on capital markets meant that company valuations reduced, the availability of capital evaporated, and the cost of capital increased significantly.

As a result, during the Reporting Period the remaining challenges were accelerated and elevated. The Company entered into the framework Support Agreement with some of its major lenders. Steinhoff released details of the proposed Transaction on 15 and

16 December 2022. This was done following the assessment by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, after taking financial and legal advice, that the value of the Group's assets was less than the value of its liabilities and that no other alternatives were available prior to the Group Services' Debt maturity date of 30 June 2023, and this position was expected to remain so up to 30 June 2023. This outcome was deemed, by both boards unanimously, to be in the best interests of the Company. Detailed explanations were released to explain the position to all affected parties. With effect from

1 October 2022 the Group's financial reporting status changed to that of an investment entity as explained in the basis of preparation.

Information in relation to the Transaction was provided throughout the 2022 Annual Report, including a statement that implementation would result in: