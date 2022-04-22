Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-20
2.970 ZAR   +1.37%
02:58aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : PEPCO GROUP N.V. – Board changes
PU
02:26aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : PEPCO GROUP N.V. - Board changes
EQ
04/21STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : PEPCO GROUP – First Half Pre-Close Trading Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Steinhoff International N : PEPCO GROUP N.V. – Board changes

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

(Incorporated in the Netherlands)

(Registration number: 63570173)

Share Code: SNH

ISIN: NL0011375019

PEPCO GROUP N.V. - Board changes

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group").

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released an update regarding changes to the management team. The update is available on the Pepco Group website(https://www.pepcogroup.eu).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 22 April 2022

Sponsor: PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
02:58aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : PEPCO GROUP N.V. – Board changes
PU
02:26aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : PEPCO GROUP N.V. - Board changes
EQ
04/21STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : PEPCO GROUP – First Half Pre-Close Trading Statement
PU
04/21STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : PEPCO GROUP - First Half Pre-Close Trading Statemen..
EQ
04/20STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Disclosure Of Director's Shareholding Notifications
PU
04/20STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Disclosure of director's shareholding notifications
EQ
03/28STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : Results Of The General Meeting
PU
03/25STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Results of the general meeting
EQ
03/25STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/25EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for Modest Gains as Market Unease Continues
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 193 M 9 982 M 9 982 M
Net income 2021 -974 M -1 058 M -1 058 M
Net Debt 2021 10 288 M 11 170 M 11 170 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 750 M 815 M 815 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 90 731
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,97
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
David Pauker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-40.84%815
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.58%12 089
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-15.09%10 276
RH-36.87%8 319
DUNELM GROUP PLC-23.10%2 785
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412