MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steinhoff International N : Poundland owner Pepco Group's Christmas quarter sales dented by COVID

01/27/2021 | 02:31am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Pepco Group, the owner of British discount retailer Poundland, said same store sales fell 2.1% in its Christmas quarter, impacted by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer, which also owns the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe, said trading stores - stores that were open for the full duration of any week in the quarter to end-December - delivered like-for-like sales growth of 5.5%.

Pepco Group is part of troubled South African conglomerate Steinhoff, which is still battling the fallout from a 2017 accounting scandal.

Since 2019 Steinhoff has been evaluating a range of strategic options for Pepco Group, including a potential public listing. That process was delayed by the pandemic but Steinhoff said on Monday it had resumed.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2021
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Financials
Sales 2019 11 992 M 14 578 M 14 578 M
Net income 2019 -1 622 M -1 972 M -1 972 M
Net Debt 2019 9 397 M 11 423 M 11 423 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,51x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 358 M 434 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.43.27%434
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.53%23 630
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.30.17%10 152
RH10.76%10 113
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.107.60%3 678
DUNELM GROUP PLC-5.94%3 161
