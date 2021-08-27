Steinhoff International N : QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Dear Stakeholder

The Group's operating businesses continued to trade well, with their geographic diversity and value positioning serving us well in the recovery. Further detail is provided below and in the accompanying Operational Review.

With COVID-19 constraints remaining in place, keeping colleagues and customers safe and adhering to all government guidance, while maximising the trading opportunities, remained the primary focus for the operating businesses during the Reporting Period. The pandemic was in gradual retreat in many of our markets, although the pace at which restrictions were being lifted varied depending on local conditions. However, the momentum towards greater trading freedom was clear, and the operating businesses were well placed to benefit. We also made further progress with the remaining pillars of the strategic plan, including announcements of a material enhancements of certain of the terms of the Litigation Settlement Proposal, and the agreement of dates for the various meetings required to seek the necessary approvals and finalise the settlement.

MANAGEMENT PRIORITIES IN THE PERIOD

1. Business optimisation and balance sheet restructuring

Steinhoff N.V. is managed as a global holding company with investments in the retail sector. These underlying businesses operate a number of strong local brands and are well diversified by geography and business line.

Within the COVID-19-related constraints applicable to each region, all the operating businesses have continued to trade well, with the breadth of their operations, and their customer focus, enabling them to perform strongly. In local currencies revenue

at Pepco Group was +19%, Pepkor Africa +14%, Greenlit Brands +22%, and LIPO +18%. Mattress Firm, an associate business, grew revenues in local currency by 41% in the third quarter.