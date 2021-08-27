Log in
Steinhoff International N : QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/27/2021
QUARTERLY UPDATE

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

STEINHOFF N.V.

is a global holding company with investments in retail businesses

EUROPE

79%

ownership

Separately listed on the

Warsaw Stock Exchange

Sample of Pepco brands

100%

ownership

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

100%

ownership

Sample of brands

in Australasia

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

50%*

ownership

  • Subject to future dilution by a management incentive plan

AFRICA

68%

ownership

Separately listed on the JSE

Sample of Pepkor brands

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. • QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

1

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Dear Stakeholder

The Group's operating businesses continued to trade well, with their geographic diversity and value positioning serving us well in the recovery. Further detail is provided below and in the accompanying Operational Review.

With COVID-19 constraints remaining in place, keeping colleagues and customers safe and adhering to all government guidance, while maximising the trading opportunities, remained the primary focus for the operating businesses during the Reporting Period. The pandemic was in gradual retreat in many of our markets, although the pace at which restrictions were being lifted varied depending on local conditions. However, the momentum towards greater trading freedom was clear, and the operating businesses were well placed to benefit. We also made further progress with the remaining pillars of the strategic plan, including announcements of a material enhancements of certain of the terms of the Litigation Settlement Proposal, and the agreement of dates for the various meetings required to seek the necessary approvals and finalise the settlement.

MANAGEMENT PRIORITIES IN THE PERIOD

1. Business optimisation and balance sheet restructuring

Steinhoff N.V. is managed as a global holding company with investments in the retail sector. These underlying businesses operate a number of strong local brands and are well diversified by geography and business line.

Within the COVID-19-related constraints applicable to each region, all the operating businesses have continued to trade well, with the breadth of their operations, and their customer focus, enabling them to perform strongly. In local currencies revenue

at Pepco Group was +19%, Pepkor Africa +14%, Greenlit Brands +22%, and LIPO +18%. Mattress Firm, an associate business, grew revenues in local currency by 41% in the third quarter.

During May 2021, Pepco Group was successfully listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, reducing the Steinhoff Group's holding to 78.9% and raising proceeds of approximately €1 billion for the Group, most of which was used to reduce debt.

While approximately 10% of Pepkor Africa's total retail store base and one regional distribution centre were affected by the recent civil unrest in South Africa, recovery plans have been implemented to minimise the impact.

2. Litigation Settlement Proposal

The Steinhoff Group continues to progress the implementation of its global settlement proposal, notwithstanding the various legal challenges. These challenges have unfortunately added time and additional complexity to an already complex process. During the Reporting Period the Litigation Settlement Proposal received support from a substantial number of parties, including Contractual Claimants, ACGs and Market Purchase Claimants.

Subsequent to the period-end, the Steinhoff Group announced that the resilience of its performance since the proposal was first announced in July 2020 had allowed it to materially increase the settlement offer by approximately €457 million resulting in the in-principle support from one of the ACGs that had been opposing the settlement proposal (please refer to the detailed announcements published on

16 July 2021 and 11 August 2021).

Steinhoff N.V. believes that the increased and adjusted settlement proposal can resolve both the legacy claims and recent disputes relating to the settlement process itself. We firmly believe that the revised proposal offers claimants a fair outcome, and the best opportunity to recover amounts in respect of any claims in the near term and with certainty.

2 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. • QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

Message from the Management Board continued

3. Stakeholder interaction - including Regulators The Group remains committed to co-operatingand maintaining open communication lines with all stakeholders and to regular and co-operativedialogue with regulators and enforcement agencies, as required.

OUTLOOK

Trading conditions in the third quarter of the financial year have been more encouraging as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has broadly continued to reduce. While the situation remains far from normal, the progress of vaccination roll-outs, behavioural change, and the lifting of restrictions impacting on Steinhoff Group businesses in most of our major markets are having a positive effect. The operating companies continue to perform robustly and are well positioned for the continuation of this recovery. However, significant uncertainty over the future impact of the pandemic persists and trade is subject to this volatility.

Announcing the enhanced terms of the Litigation Settlement Proposal was an important development, strengthening the appeal and demonstrating the commitment of the Group to treating all stakeholders fairly as it seeks to address its legacy issues. The Committee of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the Dutch SoP process on 3 September 2021, and the virtual section 155 creditors meetings in South Africa will be held on 6 September 2021. Successful implementation of the Litigation Settlement Proposal remains critical to the future of the Steinhoff Group, allowing us to focus exclusively on Step 3 of the strategic plan - reducing our debt and financing costs. At the same time, it will allow the operating companies to run and build their businesses free from any external distractions.

Finally, on 11 August 2021, the Steinhoff Group obtained confirmation that the necessary approvals had been granted by the financial creditors to extend the maturity date of the Group's debt by 12 months, until 31 December 2022. The extension grants the Group an additional period in which to progress the remaining elements of its three-step strategic plan.

APPRECIATION

We continue to owe our thanks to many organisations, teams and individuals for their continued hard work and commitment.

We are particularly proud of the way the businesses and staff continue to respond to the multiple challenges we are facing, including the civil unrest in South Africa and the COVID-19 crisis, and thank all colleagues for their unwavering support through another testing period.

We are also sincerely grateful for the continuing support of our financial creditors, shareholders, and the Supervisory Board.

Louis du Preez

Theodore de Klerk

Chief executive officer

Chief financial officer

27 August 2021

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. • QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

3

OPERATIONAL

REVIEW

This report covers the Reporting Period (1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021) and it has not been audited or reviewed

by the Company's auditors.

Constant

REVENUE FROM CONTINUING

currency

OPERATIONS (€M)

9M2021

9M2020

% change

%

Pepco Group

3 038

2 611

16

19

Pepkor Africa

3 005

2 682

12

14

Greenlit Brands

624

489

28

22

LIPO

144

124

16

18

Corporate and treasury services

-

1

Total Group revenue from continuing operations

6 811

5 907

15

Introduction

The disruption from COVID-19 remained an ongoing challenge during the nine-month period ended

30 June 2021 as differing levels of trading restriction affected a number of our businesses at various times during the Reporting Period. Trading continued to be better than expected relative to the prior period as restrictions reduced throughout the period. The Group's main trading subsidiaries, with their more resilient and defensive discount and value offering, remain well positioned to continue gaining market share in this 'new economy'.

The Group reported an increase in revenue, from continuing operations, of 15% to €6 811 million for the Reporting Period (9M2020: €5 907 million). In addition, Mattress Firm, an associate and as such not consolidated into the Group results, recorded a

29% increase in revenue (+41% in local currency). All operations performed well in the third quarter while results in the comparative quarter reflected a period when significant lockdown restrictions were in force.

Management within the operating businesses continued to focus on employee and customer safety, liquidity and working capital management and supply chain management. Despite the COVID-19 challenges facing the businesses, both Pepco Group and Pepkor Africa continued to expand their store footprints during the Reporting Period.

Ongoing simplification of the portfolio remains a key objective for the Group and significant progress was made during the previous Reporting Period, with the disposal of various properties and other non-core assets. This operational review covers the continuing operations only.

4 STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. • QUARTERLY UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021





Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
