Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International N : SHFF - Limited - Annual Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 01:25pm EST
STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Annual Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2018
30 October 2020 13:30 
Annual Results For The Year Ended 30 September 2018

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367
('Steinhoff Investments', 'Company' or the 'Group')


ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018


1. SALIENT FEATURES

    •   Revenue from continuing operations increased by 11% to R64.3 billion for the year ending 30
        September 2018 ('FY 2018') from R58.0 billion in the previous year ('FY 2017').
    •   An operating loss, from continuing operations, of R428 million was recorded for FY 2018,
        reduced from an operating loss of R4.3 billion in FY 2017.
    •   Headline earnings per share improved from a loss of 14 368.8 cents for FY 2017 to a loss of 2
        297.1 cents in FY 2018.
    •   Basic earnings per share improved from a loss of 11 424.1 cents for FY 2017 to a loss of 6 540.0
        cents in FY 2018.
    •   Two preference share dividends were declared, as set out in the terms of the preference
        shares: a dividend of 427.42 cents per share was paid in July 2018, a decrease of 2% compared
        to the prior corresponding period (2017: 436.38 cents per share) and in August 2018 a
        dividend of 424.06 cents per share was paid, an decrease of 1% compared to the prior
        corresponding period (2017: 429.56 cents per share).


2. OVERVIEW

    Steinhoff Investments is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
    ('Steinhoff N.V.') and is the issuer of variable rate, cumulative, non-redeemable, non-
    participating preference shares with a capital value of R1.5 billion. The preference shares are listed
    on the JSE. Following the events of December 2017, Steinhoff Investments was unable to publish
    its Consolidated Financial Statements within the prescribed timeframe and the listing of the
    preference shares was suspended by the JSE, effective 1 March 2018, and has remained
    suspended since that date. The audited 2019 Annual Financial Statements were issued on 29 May
    2020 ahead of the release of the delayed Annual Financial Statements for the years ended 30
    September 2016, 2017 and 2018 in order to give the market the most recent financial information
    as soon as possible. The unaudited and unreviewed 2020 Interim Results were issued on 3
    September 2020 and the audited 2016 and 2017 Annual Financial Statements were then released
    on 2 October 2020.
    The release of these 2018 audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements brings the annual
    financial reporting back up to date.


3. DIVIDEND DECLARATION - ORDINARY SHARES

   During the 2018 Reporting Period, Steinhoff Investments declared and paid a distribution to its
   shareholder, Steinhoff N.V. The distribution of R2.2 billion was made from reserves.


4. AUDIT

   These FY 2018 Annual Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements have been audited by the
   Company's auditors, Deloitte & Touche, who expressed two modified audit opinions thereon. The
   modified audit opinions included:
   a) a disclaimer of opinion on the consolidated financial statements;
   b) The basis of the disclaimer being going concern, material uncertainties relating to litigation,
       taxation effects of the prior period restatements and adjustments, control conclusions on
       certain entities and related parties, financial information used for the consolidation, the
       recoverability of loans to related parties, the Lancaster 102 Proprietary Limited preference
       shares and uncertainty regarding comparability of information;
   c) a disclaimer of opinion on the separate financial statements;
   d) material uncertainties relating to going concern, litigation, and taxation; and
   e) reference to a reportable irregularity reported to IRBA.

   The full auditor's reports, included in the 2018 Annual Consolidated and Separate Financial
   Statements, explains the reasoning for the modifications.

   Deloitte and Touche reported a reportable irregularity regarding Steinhoff Investment Holdings
   Limited's non-compliance with the JSE Listing Requirements as they relate to timeous financial
   reporting of listed entities.
   The issuance these 2018 annual financial statements effectively resolves the Reportable
   Irregularity, as far as it pertains to the 2018 reporting period.


5. SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT

   This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors of the Company. It is only a
   summary of the information in the consolidated and separate financial statements ('Full
   Announcement') and does not contain full or complete details. This announcement has not been
   audited but extracted from the audited results. The Full Announcement includes the auditor's
   report and can be found at:
   https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2020/JSE/ISSH/SHFFH/SHFF_FY18.pdf
   and also on Steinhoff N.V.'s website http://www.steinhoffinternational.com or may be requested
   in person, at the Company's registered office or the office of the sponsor, at no charge, during
   office hours.
   Any investment decisions by investors and/or preference shareholders should be based on all
   financial information released, including the 2018 Annual Consolidated and Separate Financial
   Statements as a whole.
   These annual results have been prepared under the supervision of TLR de Klerk (director); BCom
   (Hons), CTA, HDip (Tax), CFM.


JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Stellenbosch, 30 October 2020

Date: 30-10-2020 01:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 18:24:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
01:25pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Annual Results For The Year Ended 3..
PU
10/30STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : FCSA Slaps Steinhoff's Jooste With R161 Million Fine
AQ
10/26STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Financial Reporting Timeline
PU
10/26STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Financial reporting timeline
EQ
10/21STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Results Of The 2017 Annual General ..
PU
10/20S.African stock exchange fines Steinhoff for breaching listing requirements
RE
10/20STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Response To Censure Imposed By The Jse
PU
10/20STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ???????Response to Censure imposed by the..
EQ
10/20STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Response To Censure Imposed By The ..
PU
10/20STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Censure Imposed By The Jse On Holdings N.V.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 11 992 M 13 965 M 13 965 M
Net income 2019 -1 622 M -1 889 M -1 889 M
Net Debt 2019 9 397 M 10 943 M 10 943 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 189 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.2.38%220
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.25.11%23 249
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.28.30%7 096
RH57.02%6 542
DUNELM GROUP PLC12.72%3 416
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.14.45%2 465
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group