Steinhoff International N : SHFF - Limited - Dutch Suspension Of Payments Procedure Opened For Sihnv

|
Dutch Suspension Of Payments Procedure Opened For SIHNV
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019
Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration Number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367
DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)
DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('SIHNV' or the 'Company', together with its
subsidiaries, 'Steinhoff' or the 'Steinhoff Group') announces that further to its
announcement of 15 February 2021 the Amsterdam District Court has also today approved
SIHNV's application for the opening of a Dutch 'suspension of payments' procedure
(surseance van betaling) ('Dutch SoP') in respect of SIHNV.
The court has set the following key dates in respect of the Dutch SoP:
• 15 June 2021: voting record date; and
• 30 June 2021 at 10am (CET): creditor's meeting.
The Dutch SoP procedure will not directly affect any of the operating businesses in the
Steinhoff Group.
Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited will now take steps to launch its statutory
compromise process under section 155 of the South African Companies Act.
Further updates will be provided in due course.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing
on the JSE Limited.
JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, South Africa
15 February 2021
Contact:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Investor Relations
Tyrrel Murray
Phone: +27 21 808 0770
E-mail: tyrrel.murray@steinhoff.co.za
Date: 16-02-2021 07:05:00
