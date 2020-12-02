Steinhoff International N : SHFF - Limited - Results Of The 2018 Annual General Meeting

Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 ('the Company') RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Shareholders are hereby advised that at the annual general meeting of the Company for the Company's 2018 financial year held at 10:00 today, Wednesday, 2 December 2020 at Vineyard Office Park, 1 Devon Valley Road, Stellenbosch ('AGM'), the resolution was passed by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders. Given the timing of the AGM, no voting items other than a resolution for waiver of notice were proposed. The annual financial statements for the Company's 2018 financial year were tabled at this meeting. Details of the results of the voting at the AGM are as follows: Votes Votes for against resolution resolution as a as a Number of Number of percentage percentage shares shares of total of total voted at abstained number of number of Number of AGM as a as a voting voting voting percentage percentage Resolutions shares shares shares of voting of voting proposed at the voted at voted at voted at shares in shares in AGM AGM AGM AGM issue issue Ordinary resolution number 1: Waiver of the required minimum notice 100% 0% 55 000 106 100% 0% Note: Total number of shares in issue as at the date of the AGM was 55 000 106. Stellenbosch 2 December 2020 Sponsor PSG Capital Date: 02-12-2020 12:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.