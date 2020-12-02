Steinhoff International N : SHFF - Limited - Results Of The 2018 Annual General Meeting

|
Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting
Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367
('the Company')
RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Shareholders are hereby advised that at the annual general meeting of the Company for the
Company's 2018 financial year held at 10:00 today, Wednesday, 2 December 2020 at
Vineyard Office Park, 1 Devon Valley Road, Stellenbosch ('AGM'), the resolution was passed
by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders. Given the timing of the AGM, no
voting items other than a resolution for waiver of notice were proposed. The annual financial
statements for the Company's 2018 financial year were tabled at this meeting.
Details of the results of the voting at the AGM are as follows:
Votes
Votes for against
resolution resolution
as a as a Number of Number of
percentage percentage shares shares
of total of total voted at abstained
number of number of Number of AGM as a as a
voting voting voting percentage percentage
Resolutions shares shares shares of voting of voting
proposed at the voted at voted at voted at shares in shares in
AGM AGM AGM AGM issue issue
Ordinary resolution
number 1:
Waiver of the
required minimum
notice 100% 0% 55 000 106 100% 0%
Note:
Total number of shares in issue as at the date of the AGM was 55 000 106.
Stellenbosch
2 December 2020
Sponsor
PSG Capital
Date: 02-12-2020 12:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.