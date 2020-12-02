Log in
Steinhoff International N : SHFF - Limited - Results Of The 2018 Annual General Meeting

12/02/2020
STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting
2 December 2020 12:30 
Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367
('the Company')

RESULTS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are hereby advised that at the annual general meeting of the Company for the
Company's 2018 financial year held at 10:00 today, Wednesday, 2 December 2020 at
Vineyard Office Park, 1 Devon Valley Road, Stellenbosch ('AGM'), the resolution was passed
by the requisite majorities of the Company's shareholders. Given the timing of the AGM, no
voting items other than a resolution for waiver of notice were proposed. The annual financial
statements for the Company's 2018 financial year were tabled at this meeting.

Details of the results of the voting at the AGM are as follows:


                                     Votes
                       Votes for     against
                       resolution    resolution
                       as a          as a                         Number of    Number of
                       percentage    percentage                   shares       shares
                       of total      of total                     voted at     abstained
                       number of     number of      Number of     AGM as a     as a
                       voting        voting         voting        percentage   percentage
 Resolutions           shares        shares         shares        of voting    of voting
 proposed at the       voted at      voted at       voted at      shares in    shares in
 AGM                   AGM           AGM            AGM           issue        issue
 
 Ordinary resolution
 number 1:
 Waiver of the
 required minimum
 notice                100%          0%             55 000 106    100%         0%

Note:
Total number of shares in issue as at the date of the AGM was 55 000 106.

Stellenbosch
2 December 2020

Sponsor
PSG Capital

Date: 02-12-2020 12:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
