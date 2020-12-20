Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International N : SHFF - Limited - Steinhoff Properties

12/20/2020 | 01:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Steinhoff Properties
18 December 2020 14:20 
Steinhoff Properties

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367

STEINHOFF PROPERTIES

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company' and with its subsidiaries, the 'Steinhoff
Group'). Shareholders of the Company, and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-
participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited, are
referred to the SENS announcement published by Pepkor Holdings Limited ('Pepkor') today
('Pepkor Announcement').

The Steinhoff Group commenced a process post March 2019 to dispose of the remaining properties
in the African property portfolio. Management considered various disposal options in order to
optimise the balance sheet and unlock value for stakeholders. The disposal portfolio consists of
retail, office, warehouse, vacant land and residential properties, which includes properties tenanted
by Steinhoff Group companies, third party tenants, as well as land for development.

A number of these properties are used by Pepkor's operating entities as distribution centres with
one property being used as a corporate head office and one property being used as a call centre. As
such, from a Steinhoff Group strategic perspective, it makes sense to sell these properties to Pepkor.

The transaction is expected to result in the following benefits for the Pepkor Group, and, as the
majority shareholder, for the Company indirectly:

  i.    operational cost savings which is expected to be accretive on an earnings per share basis
        (without taking IFRS16 into account) and a cash saving for the Pepkor group;
  ii.   secures ownership of high roof distribution centre buildings for Ackermans, Pepkor
        Speciality and JD Group that are strategically important to their businesses; and
 iii.   secures ownership of Tenacity's call centre and JD Group's corporate head office, the
        locations of which are ideally suited to cater for their operational needs.

Today, the Company has entered into inter alia a framework agreement with two wholly-owned
subsidiaries of Pepkor. The aggregate purchase consideration payable to the Steinhoff Group in
terms of the transaction is R1,050,000,000 (one billion fifty million rand), which will be settled by
Pepkor issuing, in aggregate, 70 000 000 (seventy million) new Pepkor shares ('Pepkor
Consideration Shares') to the respective Steinhoff subsidiaries.

The Pepkor Consideration Shares will be issued at an issue price of R15 per share which represents a
premium of 16.0% to the volume weighted average trading price of Pepkor's shares traded on the
JSE over the 30 trading days up to and including 19 November 2020, being the date prior to the
board of directors of Pepkor approving the key terms of the Transaction.

This transaction is subject to a number of standard terms and conditions, as set out in the Pepkor
Announcement.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the
JSE Limited.

Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, 18 December 2020

Date: 18-12-2020 02:20:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:34:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
01:35pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Steinhoff Properties
PU
01:35pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Annual Results For The Year Ended 3..
PU
01:29pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Steinhoff Properties
PU
01:29pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Update On Steinhoff Seag Cpu Scheme
PU
01:29pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Update On Steinhoff Seag Cpu Scheme
PU
12/18STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ???????steinhoff properties
EQ
12/18PRESS RELEASE : Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????STEINHOFF PROPERT..
DJ
12/15PRESS RELEASE : Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ???????UPDATE ON STEINHO..
DJ
12/15STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ???????update on steinhoff seag cpu schem..
EQ
12/10STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Trading Statement – 2020 Annu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 11 992 M 14 696 M 14 696 M
Net income 2019 -1 622 M -1 988 M -1 988 M
Net Debt 2019 9 397 M 11 516 M 11 516 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 235 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.20.24%288
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.27.69%24 009
RH114.66%9 350
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.53.73%8 397
DUNELM GROUP PLC5.10%3 318
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.8.21%2 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ