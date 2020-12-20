Log in
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International N : SHFF - Limited - Update On Steinhoff Seag Cpu Scheme

12/20/2020 | 01:29pm EST
STEINHOFF INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED - Update On Steinhoff SEAG CPU Scheme
15 December 2020 17:10 
Update On Steinhoff SEAG CPU Scheme

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367

UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME

On 27 November 2020 (the 'November Announcement') Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
('SIHNV' and together with its subsidiaries, 'Steinhoff') announced that it had obtained an
order from the English High Court to convene meetings of the Facility A1 SEAG creditors and
the Facility A2 SEAG creditors to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed English law
scheme of arrangement (the 'SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme'). Meetings of each class of creditor
were held on 15 December 2020.

Steinhoff is pleased to announce that at those meetings the resolutions put to the relevant
classes of financial creditors were approved by the requisite majorities of Facility A1 SEAG
creditors and the Facility A2 SEAG creditors present and voting (in person or by proxy).

The final votes cast by the respective classes of creditor pursuant to the SIHNV/SEAG CPU
Scheme are as follows:


 Lender           Scheme Claims Cast          Scheme Creditors Voting  Approval by    Approval by
 groupings                                                             Value          Number
 Facility A1      •   1,771,064,351.48 in     •   54 in favour         100%           100%
 SEAG                 favour                  •   0 against
 creditors        •   0 against

 Facility A2      •   3,205,969,925.19 in     •   77 in favour         92.96%         97.47%
 SEAG                 favour                  •   2 against
 creditors        •   242,840,995.04
                      against

Following approval from the relevant creditors, SIHNV will now seek sanction of the terms of
the SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme from the High Court of England. This application is currently
scheduled to be heard on 26 January 2021 and 27 January 2021 via videoconference,
commencing at 2pm (London time) on 26 January 2021.

Further Information

Further information on the Proposed Settlement, including a Frequently Asked Questions
document, is available on the following website:
https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/settlement-litigation-claims.php.

On this website, claimants may submit their contact and claim details, inform Steinhoff of their
intention to support the Proposed Settlement and register for updates. Alternatively, Steinhoff's
investor relations team can be contacted by email at settlement@steinhoff.co.za.

As usual, further updates will be provided in due course as the Group continues with the
implementation of the Proposed Settlement.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on
the JSE Limited.

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Stellenbosch, South Africa

15 December 2020

Date: 15-12-2020 05:10:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:28:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
