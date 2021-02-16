Steinhoff International N : SNH - Dutch Suspension Of Payments Procedure Opened For Sihnv

Dutch Suspension Of Payments Procedure Opened For SIHNV Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR) DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('SIHNV' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, 'Steinhoff' or the 'Steinhoff Group') announces that further to its announcement of 15 February 2021 the Amsterdam District Court has also today approved SIHNV's application for the opening of a Dutch 'suspension of payments' procedure (surseance van betaling) ('Dutch SoP') in respect of SIHNV. The court has set the following key dates in respect of the Dutch SoP: • 15 June 2021: voting record date; and • 30 June 2021 at 10am (CET): creditor's meeting. The Dutch SoP procedure will not directly affect any of the operating businesses in the Steinhoff Group. Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited will now take steps to launch its statutory compromise process under section 155 of the South African Companies Act. Further updates will be provided in due course. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, South Africa 15 February 2021 Contact: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Investor Relations Tyrrel Murray Phone: +27 21 808 0770 E-mail: tyrrel.murray@steinhoff.co.za Date: 16-02-2021 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.