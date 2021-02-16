Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steinhoff International N : SNH - Dutch Suspension Of Payments Procedure Opened For Sihnv

02/16/2021 | 12:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Dutch Suspension Of Payments Procedure Opened For SIHNV
16 February 2021 7:05 
Dutch Suspension Of Payments Procedure Opened For SIHNV

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration Number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('SIHNV' or the 'Company', together with its
subsidiaries, 'Steinhoff' or the 'Steinhoff Group') announces that further to its
announcement of 15 February 2021 the Amsterdam District Court has also today approved
SIHNV's application for the opening of a Dutch 'suspension of payments' procedure
(surseance van betaling) ('Dutch SoP') in respect of SIHNV.

The court has set the following key dates in respect of the Dutch SoP:

   •   15 June 2021: voting record date; and

   •   30 June 2021 at 10am (CET): creditor's meeting.

The Dutch SoP procedure will not directly affect any of the operating businesses in the
Steinhoff Group.

Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited will now take steps to launch its statutory
compromise process under section 155 of the South African Companies Act.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing
on the JSE Limited.

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital

Stellenbosch, South Africa

15 February 2021

Contact:

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Investor Relations

Tyrrel Murray

Phone: +27 21 808 0770

E-mail: tyrrel.murray@steinhoff.co.za

Date: 16-02-2021 07:05:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 05:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
02/15STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Dutch Suspension Of Payments Procedure Opened ..
PU
02/15STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Dutch Suspension Of Payments Proced..
PU
02/15STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Dutch suspension of payments procedure op..
EQ
02/15Steinhoff's former auditor Deloitte to pay $85 million to settle certain clai..
RE
02/14STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Disclosure Of Inside Information - Steinhoff G..
PU
02/14STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Disclosure Of Inside Information - ..
PU
02/14STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Steinhoff Global Settlement –..
PU
02/14STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Sihnv Resolves To File Application For Suspens..
PU
02/14STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Sihnv Resolves To File Application ..
PU
02/14STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Steinhoff Global Settlement – Agreement ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 11 992 M 14 556 M 14 556 M
Net income 2019 -1 622 M -1 969 M -1 969 M
Net Debt 2019 9 397 M 11 406 M 11 406 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,51x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 649 M 786 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.163.46%636
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.33%22 225
RH9.92%10 035
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.24.32%9 697
DUNELM GROUP PLC16.08%3 776
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.58.50%3 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ