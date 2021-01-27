Log in
Steinhoff International N : SNH - Pepco Group – Quarter 1 Trading Update

01/27/2021 | 02:32am EST
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepco Group - Quarter 1 Trading Update
27 January 2021 9:25 
Pepco Group - Quarter 1 Trading Update

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019

PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('Steinhoff' and with its subsidiaries, the 'Group').

Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer,
Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has
today released a Trading Update for the three months ended 31 December 2020. The Trading Update is
available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/post/pepco-group-2021-quarter-1-
trading-update).

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, 27 January 2021

Date: 27-01-2021 09:25:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:31:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
