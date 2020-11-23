Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Steinhoff International N : SNH - Reviewed Annual Results For Pepkor Holdings Limited

11/23/2020 | 08:33am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Reviewed Annual Results For Pepkor Holdings Limited
23 November 2020 10:15 
Reviewed Annual Results For Pepkor Holdings Limited

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019

Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1954/001893/06)
JSE Code: SHFF
ISIN: ZAE000068367

REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR')

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company'). Shareholders of the Company and holders of
the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by
Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's reviewed annual results for the
year ended 30 September 2020 published today. Copies of the documents are available on
PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the
JSE Limited.

Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, 23 November 2020

Date: 23-11-2020 10:15:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:32:07 UTC
11/23/2020 | 08:33am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
All news about STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
03:33aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Reviewed Annual Results For Pepkor ..
PU
03:33aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Reviewed Annual Results For Pepkor Holdings Li..
PU
03:16aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ???????reviewed annual results for pepkor..
EQ
02:51aS.Africa's Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit
RE
11/19South Africa's Pepkor chair Jayendra Naidoo to step down
RE
11/06STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Pepkor holdings limited ('pepkor') - volu..
EQ
11/06STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : ???????update on steinhoff lender consent..
EQ
11/04STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Update On Steinhoff Lender Consent Request
PU
11/04STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SHFF - Limited - Update On Steinhoff Lender Consent ..
PU
11/04STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : Update on steinhoff lender consent reques..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 11 992 M 14 238 M 10 689 M
Net income 2019 -1 622 M -1 926 M -1 446 M
Net Debt 2019 9 397 M 11 157 M 8 376 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 188 M 225 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,83x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Stefanes Francois Booysen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Angela Krüger-Steinhoff Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.-1.19%225
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.41%22 915
RH105.58%8 565
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.46.66%8 261
DUNELM GROUP PLC8.13%3 362
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.16.99%2 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ