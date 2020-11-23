Steinhoff International N : SNH - Reviewed Annual Results For Pepkor Holdings Limited

Reviewed Annual Results For Pepkor Holdings Limited Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the 'Company'). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to PEPKOR's reviewed annual results for the year ended 30 September 2020 published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, 23 November 2020 Date: 23-11-2020 10:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.