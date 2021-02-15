Steinhoff International N : SNH - Sihnv Resolves To File Application For Suspension Of Payments

SIHNV Resolves To File Application For Suspension Of Payments Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration Number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR) SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('SIHNV' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, 'Steinhoff' or the 'Steinhoff Group') announces that it has resolved to lodge with the Amsterdam District Court an application for Dutch 'suspension of payments' procedure ('Dutch SoP') as soon as practicable to implement its proposal to settle certain multi-jurisdictional legacy litigation and various claims against SIHNV. Further updates on the opening of a Dutch SoP will be provided in due course. The Dutch SoP procedure will not directly affect any of the operating businesses in the Steinhoff Group. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, South Africa 15 February 2021 Contact: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Investor Relations Tyrrel Murray Phone: +27 21 808 0770 E-mail: tyrrel.murray@steinhoff.co.za Date: 15-02-2021 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.