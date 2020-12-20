Steinhoff International N : SNH - Update On Steinhoff Seag Cpu Scheme

Update On Steinhoff SEAG CPU Scheme Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1954/001893/06) JSE Code: SHFF ISIN: ZAE000068367 UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME On 27 November 2020 (the 'November Announcement') Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('SIHNV' and together with its subsidiaries, 'Steinhoff') announced that it had obtained an order from the English High Court to convene meetings of the Facility A1 SEAG creditors and the Facility A2 SEAG creditors to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed English law scheme of arrangement (the 'SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme'). Meetings of each class of creditor were held on 15 December 2020. Steinhoff is pleased to announce that at those meetings the resolutions put to the relevant classes of financial creditors were approved by the requisite majorities of Facility A1 SEAG creditors and the Facility A2 SEAG creditors present and voting (in person or by proxy). The final votes cast by the respective classes of creditor pursuant to the SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme are as follows: Lender Scheme Claims Cast Scheme Creditors Voting Approval by Approval by groupings Value Number Facility A1 • 1,771,064,351.48 in • 54 in favour 100% 100% SEAG favour • 0 against creditors • 0 against Facility A2 • 3,205,969,925.19 in • 77 in favour 92.96% 97.47% SEAG favour • 2 against creditors • 242,840,995.04 against Following approval from the relevant creditors, SIHNV will now seek sanction of the terms of the SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme from the High Court of England. This application is currently scheduled to be heard on 26 January 2021 and 27 January 2021 via videoconference, commencing at 2pm (London time) on 26 January 2021. Further Information Further information on the Proposed Settlement, including a Frequently Asked Questions document, is available on the following website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/settlement-litigation-claims.php. On this website, claimants may submit their contact and claim details, inform Steinhoff of their intention to support the Proposed Settlement and register for updates. Alternatively, Steinhoff's investor relations team can be contacted by email at settlement@steinhoff.co.za. As usual, further updates will be provided in due course as the Group continues with the implementation of the Proposed Settlement. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, South Africa 15 December 2020 Date: 15-12-2020 05:10:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.