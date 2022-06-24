Steinhoff International N : UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

The Steinhoff Group has had another productive period since the end of the 2021 Reporting Period with progress being made in line with the strategic plan.

OPERATIONAL ENVIRONMENT The operational environment across all territories remained challenging throughout the Reporting Period as a result of heightened macro risk and a challenging supply chain environment globally. Whilst the impact of COVID-19 progressively continued to ease, it still remained a constraint for business. The invasion of Ukraine, a country which borders three of Pepco Group's largest operating territories, created further volatility and unpredictability. During April 2022, KwaZulu- Natal in South Africa experienced severe weather conditions that led to wide-scale flooding across the region. One of Pepkor Holdings' three distribution centres sustained significant damage and has not yet resumed operations. SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENTS FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The 2021 Annual Report, including the audited annual financial statements, was finalised and released on 28 January 2022. The report included an unqualified audit opinion from the external auditors. This was a huge

achievement and we thank all of the finance and audit teams involved. The 2022 AGM was successfully held as a hybrid meeting on 25 March 2022. The financial statements were adopted by the shareholders together with the re-appointment of both managing directors, four supervisory directors and the external auditors. The proposed remuneration policy for the Management Board together with a number of other resolutions related, inter alia, to share issuance were not adopted. Following the successful implementation of the Global Litigation Settlement, referred to below, the litigation working group, having served its purpose, was dissolved shortly thereafter. OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE The underlying businesses operate a number of strong local brands and are well diversified by geography and business line. Individual businesses, such as Pepkor Holdings and Pepco Group, with their everyday value focus, continued to perform well throughout the Reporting Period, while others, such as Greenlit Brands and Mattress Firm reported