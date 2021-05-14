Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steinhoff International N : Pepco's Warsaw listing values Poundland owner at 5 bln euros

05/14/2021 | 02:51am EDT
LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - South African conglomerate Steinhoff said on Friday it had set the price of shares in discount retailer Pepco at 40 zlotys (8.8 euros) in its Warsaw listing, giving the company a market capitalisation of 23 billion zlotys (5 billion euros).

Pepco, which owns the Poundland chain in the United Kingdom as well as the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe, trades from more than 3,200 stores across 16 countries and is led by CEO Andy Bond, a former boss of British supermarket group Asda.

The pricing is towards the lower end of the 38 zloty to 46 zloty per share indicative price range.

Steinhoff, which is still grappling with the fallout from a 2017 accounting scandal, sold 102.3 million existing shares in Pepco, generating gross proceeds of 4.1 billion zlotys (900 million euros).

There is an over-allotment option of a maximum of 12 million shares.

The IPO reduces Steinhoff's shareholding in Pepco to 78.9%, assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Pepco shares are expected to start trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on May 26. ($1 = 3.7418 zlotys) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 899 M 9 563 M 9 563 M
Net income 2020 -2 272 M -2 751 M -2 751 M
Net Debt 2020 11 495 M 13 917 M 13 917 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 470 M 567 M 569 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 91 519
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
David Pauker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.86.54%567
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.66%20 059
RH39.66%13 123
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.64.58%12 807
DUNELM GROUP PLC17.72%4 053
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.33.22%2 560