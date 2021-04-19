Steinhoff International N : SNH - Disclosure Of Inside Information Pursuant To Article 17 Of The Eu Market Abuse Regulation

Log in
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
  Report
04/19/2021 | 01:12am EDT
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Disclosure Of Inside Information Pursuant To Article 17 Of The EU Market Abuse Regulation
19 April 2021 7:06 
Disclosure Of Inside Information Pursuant To Article 17 Of The EU Market Abuse Regulation

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
(Incorporated in the Netherlands)
(Registration number: 63570173)
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco Group

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('SIHNV' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries,
'Steinhoff' or the 'Steinhoff Group') announces that today Steinhoff decided to request the
necessary consents from its financial creditors which will allow a listing of the Pepco Group ('Pepco
Group') including the placement of shares held by Steinhoff in the Pepco Group ('IPO'). The
determination to proceed with an IPO following the receipt of the consents will be made by the
Company in due course.

The Pepco Group is a subsidiary of Steinhoff and is a fast-growing pan-European discount variety
retailer, trading from over 3 200 stores in 15 territories across Europe. Pepco Group owns the PEPCO
and Dealz brands in Europe and the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom and has a clear vision to
become the pre-eminent discount variety retailer in Europe.

On 25 January 2021 Steinhoff announced that the IPO evaluation process had resumed, with a range
of strategic options under consideration.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE
Limited.

JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital
Stellenbosch, South Africa
16 April 2021

Contact:
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Investor Relations
Phone: +27 21 808 0700
E-mail: investors @steinhoffinternational.com

Date: 19-04-2021 07:06:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Steinhoff International Holdings NV published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 05:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
