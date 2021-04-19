Steinhoff International N : SNH - Disclosure Of Inside Information Pursuant To Article 17 Of The Eu Market Abuse Regulation

Disclosure Of Inside Information Pursuant To Article 17 Of The EU Market Abuse Regulation Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Incorporated in the Netherlands) (Registration number: 63570173) Share Code: SNH ISIN: NL0011375019 DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR) Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco Group Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ('SIHNV' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, 'Steinhoff' or the 'Steinhoff Group') announces that today Steinhoff decided to request the necessary consents from its financial creditors which will allow a listing of the Pepco Group ('Pepco Group') including the placement of shares held by Steinhoff in the Pepco Group ('IPO'). The determination to proceed with an IPO following the receipt of the consents will be made by the Company in due course. The Pepco Group is a subsidiary of Steinhoff and is a fast-growing pan-European discount variety retailer, trading from over 3 200 stores in 15 territories across Europe. Pepco Group owns the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and the Poundland brand in the United Kingdom and has a clear vision to become the pre-eminent discount variety retailer in Europe. On 25 January 2021 Steinhoff announced that the IPO evaluation process had resumed, with a range of strategic options under consideration. The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited. JSE Sponsor: PSG Capital Stellenbosch, South Africa 16 April 2021 Contact: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Investor Relations Phone: +27 21 808 0700 E-mail: investors @steinhoffinternational.com Date: 19-04-2021 07:06:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.