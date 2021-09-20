Log in
    SNH   NL0011375019

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.

(SNH)
Steinhoff International N : owned Mattress Firm files confidentially for U.S. IPO

09/20/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
(Reuters) - Mattress Firm Group Inc, the mattress selling business of South African retail group Steinhoff, on Monday confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering in the United States.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. said in August it was evaluating options https://www.reuters.com/article/steinhoff-intln-mattress-firm-ipo-idUSL8N2Q24G0, including a public listing, for Mattress Firm, which is the leading specialty mattress retailer in the United States.

The Texas-based mattress retailer emerged from bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/us-steinhoff-intln-mattress-firm-bankrup-idUSKCN1NR0D3 in 2018 two months after it filed for Chapter 11 protection, with access to $525 million in exit financing. It also closed about 660 underperforming stores, Steinhoff said at the time.

Steinhoff, whose balance sheet revealed multi-billion euro holes in 2017, has since then been reducing group debt, financing costs and restructuring the debt of some of its units through asset sales and public listings.

Mattress Firm sells mattresses both online and through more than 2,500 stores across 49 states in the United States, its website showed as of January 2019.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7 899 M 9 265 M 9 265 M
Net income 2020 -2 272 M -2 665 M -2 665 M
Net Debt 2020 11 495 M 13 482 M 13 482 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 708 M 831 M 831 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,20x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 91 519
Free-Float 97,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Louis J. du Preez Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Le Roux de Klerk Chief Financial Officer & Operations Director
Moira Moses Chairman-Supervisory Board
Louis Strydom Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
David Pauker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V.179.81%831
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.61%22 798
RH50.19%14 135
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.82.01%13 784
DUNELM GROUP PLC20.77%4 084
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.35.92%2 508