Steinhoff gains approval for lawsuit settlement proposal

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - South African retailer
Steinhoff International on Monday said it had gained
approval for its proposed lawsuit settlement offer to claimants
who lost money when it revealed holes in its accounts in
December 2017.
The proposal gained the required 75% approval from creditors
and market purchase claimants - those who bought Steinhoff
shares - to move the group closer to finalising a deal that has
been a major headache since the company's restructuring.
The retailer faces 90 separate legal claims in Germany,
South Africa and the Netherlands from those shareholders and
claimants.
To avoid lengthy and expensive multi-jurisdiction legal
battles, the majority owner of Pepkor in Africa and
Pepco in Europe has proposed a 1.43 billion euro
($1.70 billion) offer, which needs approval from all claimants,
financial creditors, courts and regulators.
Among the supporters, Steinhoff said that active claimant
group, Hamilton, which represents about 14,000 retail investors,
asset managers and pension funds in South Africa, had confirmed
their support before the meeting.
In a separate statement, South Africa's biggest state
pension fund manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC),
said it also supported the global settlement offer.
"The PIC believes the proposed settlement is in the best
interests of its clients, given the alternative cost of
protracted litigation and related uncertainties, and the
prospect of further diminishing share value," said PIC, which
held 8.56% of Steinhoff shares as of Aug. 31.
Meanwhile, former Steinhoff chairman Christo Wiese, who also
held a significant stake in the company, told Reuters that his
Titan group of companies will add its approval on Thursday after
"uncertainties" were ironed out with Steinhoff.
Steinhoff had launched a last-minute court action at the
weekend to try to "compel" Titan and its affiliated entities to
support the offer.
As a result of the court process, the meeting for
contractual claimants - those parties who sold their businesses
to Steinhoff in exchange for shares, such as Wiese - has been
moved to Thursday for their approval.
($1 = 14.2431 rand)
($1 = 0.8427 euros)
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla
Editing by David Goodman)