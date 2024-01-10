Official STEL PART press release

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a Delaware limited partnership (the “Company” or “Steel Partners”), announced today that it will abandon its previously announced 1-for-12,500 reverse unit split (“Reverse Unit Split”) of its common units, no par value (the “Company Common Units”), followed immediately by a 12,500-for-1 forward unit split of the Company Common Units (the “Forward Unit Split,” and, together with the Reverse Unit Split, the “Reverse/Forward Unit Split”). The Reverse/Forward Unit Split was previously extended on January 8, 2024 and was expected to become effective on January 11, 2024.

