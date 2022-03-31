Stelar Metals : Investor Presentation ShareCafe Small Cap Hidden Gems

ASX Announcement 31 March 2022

Investor Webinar Presentation

ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar

ABOUT STELAR METALS

Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) ("Stelar Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe

Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 1st of April 2022 from 12:30pm AEDT / 9:30am AWST.

Chief Executive Officer Colin Skidmore will provide an overview of the Company's portfolio of assets, which consists of five highly prospective battery metals projects located in South Australia's world class mining district.

This webinar is able to be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9616484170393/WN_xlRXCrqTTHK_hjnoO27GQg

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.

Approved by the Board of Stelar Metals Limited.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Stelar Metals is a minerals discovery group actively targeting battery-metal projects in South Australia's world class mining district. The Company has a portfolio five highly prospective projects - Evelyn Dam (EL 5792), Linda (EL 6263), Gunson (ELA2021/73), Torrens (EL6572 & EL6264) and Baratta (ELA2021/37). These copper and zinc projects are 100% owned and located in highly prospective mining regions in the Gawler Craton, Stuart Shelf and Adelaide Fold Belt.

Stelar Metals' focus on battery-metals presents a significant opportunity as the demand for battery-metal commodities is projected to continue as world supply tightens and demand increases.

In addition to the planned exploration program, the Company will continue to assess opportunities of sites that have a strategic fit, with the intention of providing maximum value to Shareholders for their investment.

STELAR METALS LIMITED
ACN - 651 636 065

Exploration for battery-metals in world class mining district

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

31 March 2022

Investment value

Stelar metals is a mineral discovery group focused on the exploration and discovery of battery-metals integral to the clean energy transition

The Company has a portfolio of five prospective exploration projects, all 100% owned and located in close proximity to world class mines in South Australia.

Extensive exploration program of work across all five assets from funds raised at IPOThe Company is led by a highly successful and reputable Board and Management team with extensive exploration experience and a track record of sucessWell-positioned to take advantage of exceedingly favourable market conditionsfor key metals vital to transitioning to a low carbon world.

Strategy and corporate snapshot

To explore and discover critical minerals required in a low carbon future

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

COMPANY SNAPSHOT

ASX Share Price $0.27* Shares on Issue 50,450,001 Market Capitalisation (at 27c) $13.62M IPO Capital Raised (March 2022) $7M Enterprise Value $3.2M *share price as at 30 March 2022

Top 20 Shareholders 43.5% of Issued Capital Escrowed shares 15.4M (12mth and 24mths) Institutional Investment 12.7% of IPO Book Build Holders above 100,000 shares 66.0% of issued capital

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

Board & ManagementInstitutional InvestorsRemaining Investors

