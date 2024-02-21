Stelco Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based integrated and independent steelmaker with advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of steel products. The Company produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It also provides gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as uniform through-coil mechanical properties. The Companyâs steel products are supplied to customers in the steel service center, construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries across Canada and the United States. It operates from two facilities: Lake Erie Works (LEW) near Nanticoke, Ontario and Hamilton Works (HW) in Hamilton, Ontario.