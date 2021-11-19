Log in
    SJ   CA85853F1053

STELLA-JONES INC.

(SJ)
Stella Jones : SJ - Complète l'acquisition de Cahaba Pressure Stella-Jones Inc. a annoncé aujourd'hui qu'elle a réalisé l'acquisition précédemment annoncée des actions de Cahaba PressureTreated Forest Products, Inc.

11/19/2021
Source :

Stella-Jones Inc.

Personnes-ressources :

Silvana Travaglini, CPA, CA

Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA

Première vice-présidente et

Jennifer McCaughey, CFA

chef des finances

MaisonBrison Communications

Stella-Jones

Tél.: (514) 731-0000

Tél. : (514) 940-8660

pierre@maisonbrison.com

stravaglini@stella-jones.com

jennifer@maisonbrison.com

Stella-Jones completes acquisition of Cahaba Pressure Treated Forest Products

Montreal, Quebec - November 19, 2021 - Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) ("Stella-Jones" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of the shares of Cahaba Pressure Treated Forest Products, Inc. ("Cahaba Pressure") through its U.S. subsidiary. The purchase price totaled US$66 million, including working capital, which is estimated at US$8 million.

Cahaba Pressure manufactures, distributes and sells treated and untreated wood poles, crossties and posts and provides custom treating services, primarily utilizing creosote, copper naphthenate and pentachlorophenol at its wood treating facility in Brierfield, Alabama. The consolidated sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled approximately US$56 million.

"We are pleased to welcome the employees of Cahaba Pressure to Stella-Jones," stated Eric Vachon, President and CEO of Stella-Jones. "This acquisition strengthens our leadership position in the product categories that we serve and supports our strategy to drive continued growth."

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure-treated wood products. The Company supplies North America's electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles, and the continent's railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward - looking nature concerning the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for the Company's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, the ability of the Company to raise the capital required for acquisitions, and general market trends or economic changes and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic thereon. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

-30-

Head Office

3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., Suite 300Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8

Tel.: (514) 934-8666

Fax: (514) 934-5327

Exchange Listings

The Toronto Stock Exchange Stock Symbol: SJ

Transfer Agent and Registrar

Computershare Investor Services

Inc.

Investor Relations

Silvana Travaglini

Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Tel.: (514) 940-8660 Fax: (514) 934-5327stravaglini@stella-jones.com

Disclaimer

Stella-Jones Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 21:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
