Alfa Romeo Rolls Out New, Limited-edition Giulia and Stelvio Estrema Models

Based on the top-of-the line Veloce trim, Estrema models bridge the step to the high-performance Quadrifoglio model with standard adaptive suspension and limited-slip differential

Unique exterior and interior design include carbon fiber veneer

Estrema is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with best-in-class standard horsepower at 280, routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission to standard Q4 all-wheel drive on Stelvio Estrema (optional Q4 on Giulia Estrema)

(optional Q4 on Giulia Estrema) Estrema is the first globally available limited-edition series from Alfa Romeo

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema will be available in the third quarter of 2022

Alfa Romeo introduces the limited-edition Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema series. This new offering is the first time Alfa Romeo has created a globally available limited model.

Engineers started with the premium Veloce trim level and added driving dynamics technology from the high-performance Quadrifoglio model, including standard Alfa Active Suspension. The advanced suspension technology reads the road and quickly adjusts shock valving to deliver greater handling characteristics at speed while maintaining a comfortable ride. The control system acts according to the selected mode on the Alfa Romeo DNA performance switch in the center console. Estrema models benefit from continuous dynamics and weight collaboration with Alfa Romeo's F1 Team ORLEN to get the most out of Formula 1 know-how.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio include standard active cruise control, Active Blind-spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning with full stop capability. An optional Active Assist Plus package includes:

Driver Attention Alert

Intelligent Speed Assist

Highway Assist System

Lane Keep Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Active Blind-spot Assist with braking

Security alarm

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission are shared with Giulia and Stelvio models. The Estrema adds Alfa Romeo's Q4 all-wheel-drive system standard on the Stelvio and optional on the Giulia. The direct-injection engine delivers best-in-class numbers for a standard powertrain with 280 horsepower and 306 lb.-ft. of torque. That output helps deliver quick acceleration times:

Giulia: 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds for RWD and 5.1 seconds for AWD

Stelvio: 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds for AWD

Additional technology the Estrema model shares with the Quadrifoglio includes a limited-slip rear differential, which distributes torque and traction during acceleration.

The Estrema exterior wears a carbon fiber veneer on the grille and mirror caps. Dark "Estrema" badging hangs on the fenders and rear. The B-pillar and side window trim are covered in gloss black, which blends into the side windows. Alloy wheels (19-inch on Giulia Estrema, 21-inch on Stelvio Estrema) are gloss black. An optional staggered wheel package for the Giulia Estrema adds a wider rear wheel/tire combo for enhanced vehicle dynamics and a unique appearance. Behind the wheels, gloss black colored brake calipers are branded with Alfa Romeo script in white.

The limited-edition Estrema models are available in four colors:

Alfa White

Alfa Rosso

Misano Blue

Vulcano Black

Estrema includes an interior that tops the range for style and sportiness. Standard leather dash, steering wheel, center armrest, shift lever and upper door panel coverings are laced with red stitching. Carbon fiber accents, similar to the Quadrifoglio trim, cover parts of the dash, doors and center console. Black leather sport seats hold occupants in place when driving the vehicle to its capability.

Both Stelvio and Giulia also include a dual-pane sunroof that allows more natural light. The interior is finished off with a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and wireless phone charging.

Ordering for the Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema is now open with availability in the third quarter of 2022.

Pricing:

Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema RWD - $55,090

Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema AWD - $57,090

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Estrema AWD - $58,950

Prices exclude a destination of $1,595

Follow www.alfaromeousa.com for updates on Estrema and other premium automobiles from Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo and Formula 1 Sauber

The Hinwil, Switzerland, headquarters for the Alfa Romeo F1 team is a breeding ground for new technology, which is why the location was chosen for the European debut of the new Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema. The renewed partnership between Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport in July 2021 demonstrates the desire of both parties to improve together. This strategic synergy aims to create an exciting future for the team and the brand. After all, F1 is the laboratory of experimentation for excellence: groundbreaking hybrid strategy, cutting-edge big data, artificial intelligence management and development of next-generation software.

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

