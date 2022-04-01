Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Auto logistics firm Gefco to buy back Russian Railways shares

04/01/2022 | 07:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An old logo of the Russian Railways is seen on a train at the Museum of Railway technology in Moscow

PARIS (Reuters) -Auto transport company Gefco, co-owned by French-Italian carmaker Stellantis, said on Friday it will buy back the 75% of its shares that are held by Russian Railways (RZD) after it was placed under western sanctions.

RZD, Russia's state-owned railway operator was placed under sanctions by the Britain, the European Union and the United States, Gefco said in a statement, adding the restrictions should not impact Gefco as an independent company registered in France.

The buyback was planned before April 11, it said without explaining how it would be financed, although it hoped "to provide more information about the evolution of our shareholder structure in the coming days".

"Today, the company's executive board has taken a courageous stand to ensure Gefco's long-term survival for its customers, partners and employees," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
07:37aAuto logistics firm Gefco to buy back Russian Railways shares
RE
03:50aStellantis Enters Binding Agreements with Financing Partners in Europe
MT
02:58aStellantis Secures Deal With Three European Banks for New Auto Financing Platform
MT
02:31aStellantis Signs Binding Agreements with European Financing Partners
GL
01:48aStellantis Signs With European Banks Over Financing Operations
DJ
03/31Stellantis' Russian Van Plant Reportedly to Close Soon Due to Shortage of Parts
MT
03/31European Commission Approves Stellantis-TotalEnergies-Mercedes Batteries JV
MT
03/31Stellantis' Russian van plant running short on parts
RE
03/31Stellantis Faces Parts Shortage At Van Plant In Russia
MT
03/31Stellantis' Russian van plant running short on parts
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 166 B 184 B 184 B
Net income 2022 13 112 M 14 566 M 14 566 M
Net cash 2022 23 420 M 26 017 M 26 017 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,48x
Yield 2022 8,05%
Capitalization 46 366 M 51 506 M 51 506 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 14,80 €
Average target price 23,23 €
Spread / Average Target 57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-11.27%51 506
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-15.83%97 180
STELLANTIS N.V.-11.30%51 506
FERRARI N.V.-15.74%39 976
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.60%30 981
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.82%30 098