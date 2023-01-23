Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:13 2023-01-23 am EST
14.01 EUR   +0.04%
10:08aSTELLANTIS : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05:10aJuventus Hit by Soccer League Points Penalty; Shares Slide
DJ
01/20STELLANTIS : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fiat 500X Offers Enticing Entry Point on Cars.com Affordability Report: 2023 Best Value New Cars

01/23/2023 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  

  • Fiat 500X features high price-to-value equation with technology, roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive (AWD)
  • Loaded with up to 75 advanced safety and security features, the Fiat 500X is available in Pop and Sport trims
  • 2023 Fiat 500X has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $28,965 (excluding $1,595 destination charge)

Cars.com is giving the Fiat 500X affordability kudos on its Affordability Report: 2023 Best Value New Cars. Standard all-wheel drive (AWD) and technology combine with a fun-to-drive manner to create value for small-SUV customers. The 2023 Fiat 500X in Pop trim has a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $28,965, excluding $1,595 destination charge.

"In 2023, consumers are expected to be more cautious when spending money on larger items. Cars.com's Best Value New Car report helps car shoppers find vehicles that have the technology and features they need and that won't blow their budget. The 2022 Fiat 500X Pop is one of the small SUVs that would be a good option for shoppers who want the convenience of an SUV without the high price tag," says Jane Ulitskaya, Cars.com editor.

The 2023 Fiat 500X delivers Italian design and engaging driving dynamics that are synonymous with the FIAT brand. The 500X offers a standard advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and a full array of safety, comfort and convenience features, including:

  • Standard Forward Collision Warning with Full Stop
  • Standard heated seats
  • Standard LED headlights
  • Standard blind-spot warning

The fun-to-drive small crossover features a 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque for improved performance and fuel economy, delivering 177 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of torque. A standard nine-speed automatic transmission and AWD system with a disconnecting rear axle contribute to fuel efficiency of 30 miles per gallon (mpg) highway.

Loaded with up to 75 advanced safety and security features, the 2023 Fiat 500X is available in two trims: Pop and Sport. The Fiat 500X is manufactured in Melfi, Italy.

FIAT Brand
FIAT brand celebrates more than 120 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT. 

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the globally popular Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis battery-electric-vehicle offering in North America.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

Follow Fiat and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Fiat brand: www.fiatusa.com
Fiat blog: blog.fiatusa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa
Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiat-500x-offers-enticing-entry-point-on-carscom-affordability-report-2023-best-value-new-cars-301728368.html

SOURCE Stellantis


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
10:08aSTELLANTIS : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05:10aJuventus Hit by Soccer League Points Penalty; Shares Slide
DJ
01/20STELLANTIS : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
01/20Stellantis to halt Italian van plant next week due to parts shortage, unions say
RE
01/20Mib best among Europeans; Saipem leading the way
AN
01/19Proterra to cut jobs, merge electric bus and battery production in South Carolina
RE
01/19Alfa Romeo Announces Pricing and Pre-ordering for All-new 2024 Tonale
AQ
01/19European Midday Briefing: Mood Sombre as Recession Angst Linger..
DJ
01/19Future passives; Bullard confirms hawkish stance
AN
01/19Andrea Agnelli Resigns from Boards of Exor, Stellantis
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations