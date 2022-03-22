Stellantis Design Celebrates 10 Years of Drive for Design Contest

Contest open to U.S. high school students in grades 10-12; entries due by May 13 via www.StellantisDriveForDesign.com

via www.StellantisDriveForDesign.com "Ask Me Anything" Facebook Live event, Thursday, March 24 , at 5 p.m. EDT with Stellantis Design Chief Ralph Gilles , Head of Ram Truck and Mopar Exterior Design Mark Trostle and more

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stellantis Product Design Office is celebrating 10 years of its annual Drive for Design contest and it's upping the ante for the top 10 contest winners. For the first time, as part of the 10-year celebration, all top 10 winners will be invited to participate in a virtual networking session with Head of Ram Truck and Mopar Design Mark Trostle and professional Stellantis designers who have created some of the most iconic vehicles on the road today.





Ten years ago, Trostle revived a contest he won as a high school student. In the years since, Trostle has worked with a plethora of students and their parents, illustrating the benefits of attending art school and ultimately educating them on potential career paths in automotive design. Some of those former contestants landed internships and jobs working inside the Stellantis design studios.

"Winning is not the main goal of this contest, it's about discovering career opportunities, helping young artists hone their craft and educating parents of young artists about a rewarding profession where they can use their artistic talent," said Trostle. "Regardless of where these students ultimately land after graduation, it's been rewarding to our team to be able to make a positive impact on someone's life and career."

Drive for Design Contest Details



This year's challenge focuses on sketching a Chrysler brand vehicle of the future and is open to U.S. high school students in grades 10-12. Just like in the professional world, there is a level of urgency - entries are due by May 13, 2022.

Three winning sketches will be selected and those artists will receive a virtual day of design with leading designers at Stellantis, Wacom and Apple and a scholarship to attend a four-week summer program at the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit.

Facebook LIVE "Ask Me Anything" on Thursday, March 24 , 5 p.m. Eastern

To kick off this year's competition, Trostle and Stellantis Design Chief Ralph Gilles will participate in an "Ask Me Anything" Facebook LIVE broadcast on Thursday, March 24, at 5 p.m. Eastern. Viewers can submit questions now for the live event, using the hashtag #DriveforDesign, via:

Students and parents can follow the Stellantis North America social media channels to learn about careers in automotive design. Weekly updates will be posted every Tuesday and Thursday with the hashtag #DriveForDesign.

For detailed contest rules and information on how to submit sketches, visit www.StellantisDriveForDesign.com.

To learn more about College for Creative Studies, visit https://www.collegeforcreativestudies.edu/

