    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
Stellantis N : Mopar Gears Up for 2021 SEMA Show

10/11/2021 | 09:46am EDT
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mopar released concept sketches in advance of the upcoming 2021 SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show in Las Vegas (Nov. 2-5). Mopar will showcase customized vehicles and hundreds of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories in its 15,345-square-foot exhibit in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Mopar
Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

SEMA
SEMA, the Specialty Equipment Market Association founded in 1963, represents the $47.89 billion specialty automotive industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger and recreational vehicles. Association resources include market research, legislative advocacy, training and product development support, as well as leading trade shows such as the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV, and the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show in Indianapolis, IN. For more information, visit www.sema.org, www.semashow.com or www.performanceracing.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mopar-gears-up-for-2021-sema-show-301396605.html

SOURCE Stellantis


© PRNewswire 2021
