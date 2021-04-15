Stellantis : Introduces New Mopar '21 Ram 1500 Special Edition in North America

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star Crew Cab, powered by the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, features select Mopar Custom Shop accessories and graphics for exclusive performance appearance

Mopar Custom Shop factory-trained technicians provide superior craftsmanship with installation of specific components and details immediately following factory production

Only 250 units of the Mopar '21 Ram 1500 will be assembled, 210 for the United States and 40 for Canada , with a choice of four colors: Billet Silver, Bright White, Flame Red and Hydro Blue

and 40 for , with a choice of four colors: Billet Silver, Bright White, Flame Red and Hydro Blue Each truck includes a Mopar '21 owner kit that features a custom-made, personalized metal certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number and a special rendering of the truck by the Mopar Design team

U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the exclusive Mopar '21 Special Edition Package is $8,500

Mopar '21 Ram 1500 Special Edition trucks will arrive in select dealerships in the U.S. and Canada this summer

Today in North America, Stellantis announced a new, limited-production vehicle built with a package of unique performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop – the new Mopar '21 Ram 1500 Special Edition.

Available exclusively on the 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star Crew Cab 4x4, the new Mopar '21 Ram 1500 adds a variety of Mopar accessories to set it apart and reinforce the no-compromise, benchmark styling of the most awarded light-duty truck in America. Only 250 Mopar '21 Ram 1500 units will be assembled, 210 for the United States and 40 for Canada, with a choice of four colors: Billet Silver, Bright White, Flame Red and Hydro Blue.

"The Mopar '21 Ram 1500 is a head-turning, factory-backed rig straight from our custom shop," said Mark Bosanac, North America Vice President, Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care. "Across the entire Ram lineup, Mopar offers more than 600 quality-tested, factory-backed parts and accessories."

The new 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star Crew Cab 4x4 is well-equipped from the factory with 20-inch black wheels riding on 275/55R20 all-season tires; black grille badges; body-color bumper, door handles and fender flares; black-painted mirrors; a Mopar bed step and much more. The Mopar '21 Special Edition Package (sales code AYD) adds the following content:

Package-exclusive items:

Black exterior decals



Gloss-black grille surround



Black exhaust tips



Serialized Mopar '21 instrument-panel badge with build-sequence number



Premium cloth seats feature Light Diesel Gray stitching, embroidered Mopar logo in seatbacks and Molle bags on back sides



Mopar '21 owner kit

Mopar black off-road style running boards

Spray-in bedliner

Adjustable tie downs

Tow hooks

Dual-trailer camera prep

Body-color, one-piece tonneau cover

All-weather floor mats

As with previous limited-production, special-edition Mopar vehicles, the new Mopar '21 Ram 1500 includes an exclusive owner kit packaged in a custom box. The kit features a custom-made, personalized metal certificate of authenticity with serialized vehicle-build number and a special rendering of the truck by the Mopar Design team.

Powered by the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Mopar '21 Ram 1500 will be available at select Ram dealerships in both the United States and Canada this summer. The U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price for the exclusive Mopar '21 Special Edition Package is $8,500.

Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and is rated at an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway, delivering up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability on its way to being the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced half-ton pickup truck in the world.

As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle in the light-duty lineup to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, the brand expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

