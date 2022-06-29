Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:49 2022-06-29 am EDT
12.20 EUR   -2.74%
06:41aEV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW
RE
06/28New-Vehicle Sales in US to Take Hit From Inflation, Inventory Shortages in Second Quarter, Edmunds Says
MT
06/28BNP Paribas Exane Downgrades Stellantis to Neutral from Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $16.85 from $21.02
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stellantis to boost EV motors at French diesel engine plant

06/29/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris

TREMERY (Reuters) - World No. 4 carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it will speed up the production of electric motors at its factory in Tremery (Moselle), long the world's largest diesel engine plant, to account for 50% of the facility's capacity by 2024.

In 2021, diesel still accounted for 67% of production at this plant in northeastern France. But by 2024, diesel engines will make up only 30% of installed capacity. Gasoline engines, which are also used for hybrid electric vehicles, will make up 20% of capacity. Within the last decade, diesel accounted for more than 50% of new car sales in Europe, but the technology has fallen out of favour as the European Union has focused instead on zero-emission solutions for cars.

Earlier on Wednesday, EU countries clinched deals on proposed laws to combat climate change, backing an effective ban on new fossil-fuel car sales from 2035 and a multibillion-euro fund to shield poorer citizens from CO2 costs.

The shift to electric presents the auto industry with considerable challenges for jobs and training. An electric motor has a third of the parts of an internal combustion engine, requiring fewer parts and hours for production.

The Tremery plant, which opened in 1979, has already shed jobs. The factory currently employs around 2,400 people and a nearby gearbox plant in Metz has 1,100 workers, compared to 3,000 and 1,400 respectively in 2019. Stellantis still makes diesel models like the new Citroën C4X. But others like the Peugeot 408 are switching to gasoline and hybrid models only.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Nick Carey, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Gilles Guillaume


© Reuters 2022
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
06:41aEV battery output bigger challenge than EU combustion engine ban, says VW
RE
06/28New-Vehicle Sales in US to Take Hit From Inflation, Inventory Shortages in Second Quart..
MT
06/28BNP Paribas Exane Downgrades Stellantis to Neutral from Outperform, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
06/27Stellantis Expands Relationship with Vulcan Energy Becoming Shareholder in Decarbonized..
AQ
06/24Stellantis Halts Work at Two Citroen, Peugeot Plants in France Amid Delivery Delays fro..
MT
06/24KKR-Owned Marelli Reportedly Files for Court-led Rehabilitation Proceedings
MT
06/24KKR-owned Marelli files for court-led rehabilitation proceedings
RE
06/24Stellantis to Invest $52.7 Million in Vulcan Energy
MT
06/24Production halts at two French Stellantis plants tied to Continental - paper
RE
06/24Stellantis Expands Relationship with Vulcan Energy Becoming Shareholder in Decarbonized..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 170 B 179 B 179 B
Net income 2022 13 385 M 14 087 M 14 087 M
Net cash 2022 23 123 M 24 337 M 24 337 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,90x
Yield 2022 9,60%
Capitalization 39 288 M 41 351 M 41 351 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 12,54 €
Average target price 21,96 €
Spread / Average Target 75,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-24.81%41 351
BYD COMPANY LIMITED24.31%141 469
STELLANTIS N.V.-24.85%41 351
FERRARI N.V.-28.49%33 842
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD14.32%32 460
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-9.16%32 146