Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

As U.S.-Canada border closures risk trade, more govt action is likely

02/10/2022 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canada

(Reuters) - The business impact from U.S.-Canada border closures is bringing fresh urgency to Canadian authorities' efforts to quell the two-week-old protests against the government's pandemic measures, even as the national capital Ottawa sees early signs of a return to normalcy.

The protests started as a "Freedom Convoy" occupying downtown Ottawa, opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border truckers mirrored by the U.S. government. But they have also aired grievances about a carbon tax and other legislation, and recently spread to border crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge, a key supply route for Detroit's carmakers and agricultural products, drawing the attention of U.S. and Canadian officials.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday "it's important for everyone in Canada and the United States to understand what the impact of this blockage is - potential impact - on workers, on the supply chain, and that is where we're most focused."

The bridge closure has caused a shortage of parts at carmaker Stellantis' assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario. Production has also been affected at Ford Motor Co.

Police in Ottawa are promising stricter action to end the protests that occupied the main street in downtown, home to main government buildings, the parliament house and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's residence.

Ottawa police on Wednesday laid out threats, ranging from arrests without warrants to seizure of vehicles, to truck drivers gridlocking the city's core. Despite their warnings to enforce existing laws for days now, only 23 arrests have been made.

"The unlawful act of blocking streets in the downtown core is resulting in people being denied the lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property," police said.

Canadian federal ministers have called the blockade illegal and asked protesters to return home.

"Those participating in the convoy are hurting Canadians. They pose serious dangers for the economy and they are breaking the law," Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters on Wednesday.

Trudeau has stood firm despite some of his own party members criticizing the government's strict rules to curb the virus.

Canadians have largely followed government health measures, with nearly 79% of the eligible population inoculated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. A recent poll found 62% of Canadians surveyed oppose the "Freedom Convoy".

Some provinces, including the two most populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec, have started lifting their COVID-19 restrictions to combat the highly transmissible Omicron variant that emerged late last year.

(Reporting Ismail Shakil in Bengarulu; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Ismail Shakil


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 3.56% 18.35 Delayed Quote.-11.65%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.60% 16.996 Delayed Quote.2.52%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
06:03aAs U.S.-Canada border closures risk trade, more govt action is likely
RE
02/09Ford, Toyota halt some output as U.S., Canada warn on trucker protests
RE
02/09Canada trucker blockade poses risk to supply chain, auto industry -White House
RE
02/09STELLANTIS N : to Announce Full Year 2021 Results on February 23 - Form 6-K
PU
02/09'LA METAMORFOSI' : All-new 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Makes Global Debut
AQ
02/09Canada scrambles to end protests against COVID measures as bridge blockades drag on
RE
02/09Stellantis reaches deal with unions on moving jobs to new French battery "gigafactory"
RE
02/09Qt framework used for the development of Stellantis' newly launched in-vehicle HMI
AQ
02/08Stellantis launches electrified Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV
RE
02/08European shares close flat as tech losses overshadow strong BP results
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 148 B 169 B 169 B
Net income 2021 10 914 M 12 482 M 12 482 M
Net cash 2021 14 104 M 16 130 M 16 130 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,90x
Yield 2021 5,85%
Capitalization 53 590 M 61 288 M 61 288 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float -
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 17,11 €
Average target price 23,34 €
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.2.52%61 288
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-8.63%104 197
FERRARI N.V.-9.67%42 927
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD20.51%36 127
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-6.93%34 865
EXOR N.V.-5.12%20 179