WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers is "prepared to do whatever we have to do," the group's president Shawn Fain said on CBS Face the Nation on Sunday when asked whether he was prepared to order more strikes at additional plants this week, in the third day of the union's strike against the Detroit Three automakers. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone)
Asked about more strikes, UAW chief says 'whatever we have to do' -CBS
September 17, 2023 at 10:45 am EDT
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023