Biden, pushing tax breaks for electric vehicles, to visit GM factory

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will
visit a Michigan General Motors electric vehicle plant
next week as the White House pushes Congress to approve big tax
incentives for zero-emission vehicles.
The largest U.S. automaker said its "Factory Zero" will mark
its grand opening during Biden's visit Wednesday. The plant,
spanning parts of Detroit and Hamtramck, actually opened in 1985
but GM said in 2020 it would repurpose it to build electric
trucks and SUVs.
Biden will discuss $7.5 billion in funding for EV charging
stations in a recently approved infrastructure bill, as well as
how EVs will reduce emissions, improve air quality and create
"good-paying, union jobs across the country," the White House
said.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra will attend Wednesday's event.
In August, Biden signed an executive order aimed at making
half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric. The 50% target,
which is not legally binding and includes plug-in hybrid models
with gasoline engines, won backing of U.S. and foreign
automakers, which said achieving it would require billions of
dollars in government funding.
A proposed $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill
includes an EV tax credit of up to $12,500, including a $4,500
incentive for union-made vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made
batteries. Cost of the tax credit is estimated at $9.6 billion
over 10 years.
It also includes new EV used car tax credits, $3.5 billion
in grants for automakers to convert existing plants to electric
vehicles and components and $9 billion for the U.S. government
and Postal Service to buy EVs and charging infrastructure.
On Thursday, key Democratic Senator Joe Manchin expressed
opposition https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/toyota-investing-240-million-west-virginia-build-hybrid-parts-2021-11-11
to the union EV provision.
Biden has repeatedly refused to back any specific date to
phase out new gasoline-powered vehicles. The United States did
not join https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/six-major-carmakers-agree-phase-out-fossil-fuel-vehicles-by-2040-uk-says-2021-11-10
some other countries in Glasgow in backing a phase-out by 2040.
The EV tax credits would disproportionately benefit
Detroit's Big Three automakers - GM, Ford Motor Co
and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV - which assemble
their U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.
Foreign automakers have harshly criticized the decision to
give union-made vehicles a leg up.
The Democratic proposal eliminates phasing out tax credits
after automakers hit 200,000 electric vehicles sold, which would
again make GM eligible, along with Tesla.
Tesla and foreign automakers do not have unions representing
U.S. factory workers and many have fought UAW efforts to
organize U.S. plants.
GM in 2020 said it was renaming its Detroit-Hamtramck
Assembly plant "Factory Zero" as it announced a $2.2 billion
investment to shift the factory to EVs. The GM plant has built
more than 4 million vehicles.
In September, Detroit won a $4 million https://eda.gov/news/press-releases/2021/09/23/detroit-mi.htm
U.S. Commerce Department grant to reconstruct deteriorating
roads in support of Factory Zero.
(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and
David Gregorio)