BANGKOK (Reuters) - European carmaker Stellantis is interested in investing in Thailand, the largest producer and exporter of cars in Southeast Asia, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday.

In comments on social media platform X, Srettha said he also met officials of other companies during a visit to France, seeking to draw investment to boost a flagging economy, which unexpectedly shrank in the final quarter of 2023.

"Stellantis is interested in investing in Thailand," Srettha said, adding that he had held discussions on mutual co-operation with the world's fourth-biggest carmaker, the owner of brands such as Fiat, Peugeot and Citroen.

"Certainly, the government is ready to support it," he added, without giving details.

On Friday, Thailand said French tyre maker Michelin planned to invest 300 million euros ($328 million) more in the country.

Thailand, which also has ambitions to become the main electric vehicle production hub in the region, has drawn investment commitments of more than $1.4 billion from Chinese EV makers to build production facilities.

($1=0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)