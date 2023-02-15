Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:56:23 2023-02-15 am EST
15.86 EUR   +1.83%
10:23aStellantis to Open Software Hub in Poland
MT
10:16aCarmaker Stellantis to open software development hub in Poland
RE
10:02aSTELLANTIS : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carmaker Stellantis to open software development hub in Poland

02/15/2023 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Stellantis logo on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Wednesday it will open a new software development hub near a manufacturing plant in Poland, staffing it with up to 300 people in the south-western city of Gliwice.

The facility will add "software development resources to existing Stellantis technical operations in Europe," the carmaker said.

The company already operates software development hubs in countries including Italy, France, Germany, United States, India and Brazil.

Software is increasingly crucial in modern vehicles and a growing source of revenue, with carmakers expanding research investments and hiring more executives with specific experience to offer clients more features related to connectivity, data and e-commerce.

Stellantis said it aimed to generate 20 billion euros ($21.36 billion) in incremental annual revenues by 2030 through its software-driven strategy.

($1 = 0.9363 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.11% 5.5805 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.85% 15.86 Real-time Quote.17.32%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.61% 15.834 Delayed Quote.17.43%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
10:23aStellantis to Open Software Hub in Poland
MT
10:16aCarmaker Stellantis to open software development hub in Poland
RE
10:02aSTELLANTIS : Bernstein remains Neutral
MD
09:58aStellantis Plans New Software Hub in Poland
MT
09:53aStellantis Grows Software Development Network with New Hub in Poland
GL
09:07aStellantis N : Grows Software Development Network with New Hub in Poland
PU
08:27aSTELLANTIS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:36aBullish futures; TIM presents business plan
AN
02/14Mib green; Tenaris bullish on eve of accounts
AN
02/14EU Parliament decides: From 2035 only CO2-free new cars
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 177 B 189 B 189 B
Net income 2022 15 532 M 16 670 M 16 670 M
Net cash 2022 25 517 M 27 388 M 27 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,17x
Yield 2022 7,94%
Capitalization 50 051 M 53 720 M 53 720 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 15,58 €
Average target price 20,06 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.17.43%53 720
BYD COMPANY LIMITED23.88%108 049
FERRARI N.V.23.99%48 286
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.52%31 948
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED3.54%25 128
KIA CORPORATION23.95%23 204