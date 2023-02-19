Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLAM   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLAM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:41:53 2023-02-17 am EST
15.95 EUR   +0.29%
07:02aCarmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine
RE
02/16In EU car data tussle, insurers and others brace for delays, disappointment
RE
02/16Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine

02/19/2023 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of a German car manufacturer Opel is seen at Brussels Motor Show

BERLIN (Reuters) - Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis is upbeat about the outlook of its German subsidiary Opel which it believes will be able to keep operating as a separate brand, the company's Europe chief Uwe Hochgeschurtz told magazine Automobilwoche.

"I'm happy with the brand and with its array of products," Hochgeschurtz was quoted as saying in the interview published on Sunday. "There is great capacity for development."

The design centre in Ruesselsheim was one of the most modern in the entire company, he said, while the German factories had a steady workload meaning their future was safe.

Hochgeschurtz blamed Opel's loss of market share largely due to inadequate transport capacity to deliver the cars to sellers.

"We had the clients, we had the finished cars, but they did not get to where they needed to get," he said.

"Given the lack of truck drivers, there is only limited transport capacity. That's why we have offered sales people to come and pick up the cars themselves in our depots."

Hochgeschurtz named Latin America, Turkey and North Africa as good export markets for Opel.

"But the core of the market is Europe," he said.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.13% 464.29 Real-time Quote.1.66%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.53% 153.21 Real-time Quote.0.55%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.34% 15.95 Real-time Quote.20.20%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.29% 15.95 Delayed Quote.20.25%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.17% 18.8247 Delayed Quote.0.85%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
07:02aCarmaker Stellantis upbeat about future of German brand Opel - magazine
RE
02/16In EU car data tussle, insurers and others brace for delays, disappointment
RE
02/16Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
RE
02/16Stellantis Recalls 340,000 Ram Pickup Trucks Over Faulty Electrical Connectors
MT
02/15Park Outside : Stellantis recalls Ram trucks due to fire risk
AQ
02/15Stellantis recalls 340,000 Ram trucks, recommends parking outside
RE
02/15Chrysler-parent stellantis recalls 340,000 ram trucks to replace…
RE
02/15Stellantis Will Create New Software Development Hub in Poland
DJ
02/15Stellantis to Open Software Hub in Poland
MT
02/15Carmaker Stellantis to open software development hub in Poland
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 176 B 188 B 188 B
Net income 2022 15 424 M 16 447 M 16 447 M
Net cash 2022 25 518 M 27 210 M 27 210 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,27x
Yield 2022 7,79%
Capitalization 51 253 M 54 652 M 54 652 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 15,95 €
Average target price 20,23 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.20.25%54 652
BYD COMPANY LIMITED19.21%103 641
FERRARI N.V.24.58%48 517
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.92%32 147
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED2.01%24 606
KIA CORPORATION28.84%23 597