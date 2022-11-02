Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Stellantis N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STLA   NL00150001Q9

STELLANTIS N.V.

(STLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:41 2022-11-02 am EDT
13.97 EUR   +1.27%
04:27aCarmaker Stellantis: will be vigilant after Musk's takeover of Twitter
RE
04:12aCarmaker stellantis: stellantis monitors all social media channe…
RE
11/01Direct Connection Announces Most Powerful Lineup of Supercharged Hellephant and Turbocharged HurriCrate Engines
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carmaker Stellantis: will be vigilant after Musk's takeover of Twitter

11/02/2022 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's account and Twitter logo

PARIS (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday that it monitored all social media channels which involved its brands and will continue to do so in the wake of a new leadership at Twitter, where Stellantis would be "vigilant."

"Stellantis consistently monitors all social media channels in which its brands actively participate through its advertising agencies. This vigilance will continue towards Twitter's new leadership," said Stellantis in a statement sent to Reuters.

In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last week, followed by his firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, Reuters reported, citing sources.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.12% 13.966 Real-time Quote.-17.27%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.68% 14.016 Delayed Quote.-17.34%
TESLA, INC. 0.12% 227.82 Delayed Quote.-35.33%
TWITTER, INC. 0.66% 53.7 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about STELLANTIS N.V.
04:27aCarmaker Stellantis: will be vigilant after Musk's takeover of Twitt..
RE
04:12aCarmaker stellantis: stellantis monitors all social media channeR..
RE
11/01Direct Connection Announces Most Powerful Lineup of Supercharged Hellephant and Turboch..
AQ
11/01'MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge' to Return in 2023, Direct Connec..
AQ
11/01Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Reveals Updates on Brand's Road to Electrification at..
AQ
11/01GAC’s JV With Stellantis to File For Bankruptcy
MT
10/31U.S. automaker Ford opens $260 million campus in Mexico
RE
10/31Independent union wins bargaining rights at 3M in central Mexico
RE
10/31European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as Eurozone Inflation..
DJ
10/31Stellantis' Joint Venture GAC-FCA to File for Bankruptcy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STELLANTIS N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 175 B 172 B 172 B
Net income 2022 15 565 M 15 364 M 15 364 M
Net cash 2022 25 741 M 25 408 M 25 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,79x
Yield 2022 9,29%
Capitalization 44 319 M 43 746 M 43 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 281 595
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart STELLANTIS N.V.
Duration : Period :
Stellantis N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STELLANTIS N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 13,79 €
Average target price 21,06 €
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Keith Palmer Chief Financial Officer
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Harald J. Wester Chief Engineering Officer
Ned Curic Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STELLANTIS N.V.-17.34%43 746
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-34.10%85 637
FERRARI N.V.-23.90%35 852
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD28.29%34 763
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-31.60%21 645
KIA CORPORATION-19.34%18 616