Challenger wins United Auto Workers presidency vowing reforms

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Shawn Fain narrowly won
the race as United Auto Workers president, narrowly defeating
the current union head Ray Curry in a shakeup for the
Detroit-based union.
Curry said in a statement Fain will be sworn in Sunday,
a day ahead of the start of the union's bargaining convention.
Fain has vowed to take a tough line in contract talks with
the Detroit Three automakers.
On Saturday, Fain said in a statement the "election was
not just a race between two candidates, it was a referendum on
the direction of the UAW. For too long, the UAW has been
controlled by leadership with a top-down, company union
philosophy who have been unwilling to confront management, and
as a result we’ve seen nothing but concessions, corruption, and
plant closures."
Fain has been a UAW member for more than two decades,
serving as an officer at a local in Indiana representing workers
at a Stellantis NV casting plant.
The UAW won a key victory in December, when workers at
an Ohio General Motors-LG Energy battery cell
factory voted to join the union.
Fain added Saturday in the statement "while the election
was close, it is clear that our membership has long wanted to
see a more aggressive approach with our employers. We now have a
historic opportunity to get back to setting the standard across
all sectors."
UAW officers previously were elected through a delegate
system. Members approved direct elections in a 2021 referendum
required as part of a 2020 Justice Department settlement to
resolve a corruption probe which resulted in the incarceration
of two former UAW presidents.
The UAW has about 375,000 U.S. members, down from 1.5
million in 1979.
